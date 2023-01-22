Holy Family Catholic High’s boys hockey team traveled to Fogerty Arena Jan. 21 and beat Blaine 9-1 in a nonconference game.
Bryce Witala and Holden Pajor each had two goals and one assist for the Fire, while Ethan Hall and Parker Osborn each added three points on one goal and two assists. Other HFC goals were scored by Thomas Laaksonen, Jack Gleason and Mason Grinnell.
Holy Family’s winning goalie, Bennett Reinhard made 12 saves. The Fire had 34 shots on net.
Blake boys tie Ponies
The Blake School had a good outing in boys hockey with a 3-3 tie against Stillwater Jan. 21. A tie was fitting since each team had 39 shots on goal.
Rowan Heithoff scored two goals for Blake, including the tying goal in the third period. Finn Woerner also scored for the Bears. Blake’s assists were by Carson Clark, Joe Erickson and Alex Witzke. Jonah Spaeth had 36 saves in Blake’s net.
Holy Angels wins 5-4
In a battle between two ranked teams Jan 21., Holy Angels’ boys hockey claimed a 5-4 victory at Duluth Marshall.
The Stars had a 29-22 edge in shots against their northern opponent and went three-for-five on the power play. Connor Hanley, Jack Bartfield and Jack McDonough scored those power-play goals. Lincoln Ayers Assad had a goal and Bartfield added his second goal, which turned out to be the game winner.
Henry Lechner had three assists for the Stars and teammate Gabe Perron had two assists.
Luke Marsalek had 18 saves for the Stars to pick up the win in goal.
Cadets net 3-0 win
St. Thomas Academy’s boys hockey team beat Hermantown 3-0 Jan. 21 with goals from Brody Deitz, Tommy Cronin and Jordan Tacheny.
Talk about a clean game. STA had one penalty and Hermantown had none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.