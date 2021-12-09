Red Knights Net
Big Hockey Win
Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys hockey goaltender Brennan Chapman stopped 25 of 28 shots in leading his team past Hill-Murray 5-3 in a non-conference game Nov. 30.
Drew Stewart led the Red Knights on the offensive side, contributing three points on two goals and one assist. Ben Norris added a goal and an assist, while Mike Risteau and Brady Yakesh also scored.
Breck Girls Roll
Past SPA 64-26
Breck School’s girls basketball team used a balanced attack to defeat St. Paul Academy 64-26 Dec. 2.
Nicole Blake made four of six shots from the floor and led the Mustangs with 14 points. She also had six rebounds. Catherine Walker also reached double figures with 10 points for the winners, while teammate Nikaria Banks added nine points.
Providence Girls
Rely on Defense
Providence Academy’s girls basketball team held Annandale to only five points in the second half on the way to a 63-21 victory Nov. 30 at Annandale.
Guard Maddyn Greenway sparked the Lions’ offense with 25 points in a rare instance of one player outscoring a team. The Counts sisters combined for 27 Providence Academy points - Grace with 14, Maria with 11 and Hope with 2.
Kassandra Caron
Leads HA Stars
The Holy Angels girls basketball team scored 47 points in the first half of a 78-26 win over Burnsville Nov. 30.
Kassandra Caron was the leading scorer for coach Danny Woods’ Stars with 28 points. Grace Massaquoi added 23 points and Kiera O’Rourke also played well and scored eight points.
Totino-Grace Tops
BSM Girls 60-53
In a battle between two of the top scorers in the metro area, the Totino-Grace girls basketball team defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 60-53 Nov. 30. Hannah Herzig of Totino-Grace scored 32 points, while Olivia Olson countered with 25 for the Red Knights.
