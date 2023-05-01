Sherwood’s no-hitter
Pitcher Megan Sherwood of the West Lutheran High girls fastpitch softball team tossed a no-hitter to beat Fridley-Columbia Heights April 24.
The righthander needed only 61 pitches in the five-inning game that ended on the 10-run rule. She struck out six and didn’t allow a walk.
In addition to pitching a gem, Sherwood drove in three runs. Teammates Natalie Menges and Marissa Tusler each had two hits and Eleanor Rolf scored three runs and had one hit. Kailey Oppitz had a hit and scored a pair of runs.
Blake pitcher stars
The Blake School baseball team defeated Mounds Park Academy 11-4 last week with sophomore Drew Dillon pitching six scoreless innings. In addition to his pitching performance, Dillon went two-for-five at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
Breck baseball wins
Breck School’s baseball team fired on all cylinders April 24 in an 18-4 victory over St. Paul Academy.
Colin Mitchell was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs with late relief help from teammate Ray Della Lana. They combined on a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Drew Blake led Breck’s offense with a two-for-three performance, two RBIs and four runs scored. Garrett Trench also had a good afternoon at the plate with four RBIs on two hits in three at-bats. Max Aronson, Zach Huotari, Thomas Belman, Ben Amato, Ethan Paster, Liam Cavanaugh and Mitchell each had one hit.
Griffin Schwab-Mahoney had two of St. Paul Academy’s four hits.
All-State players
Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls basketball players Kendall McGee and Olivia Olson have been named to the All-State Class AAA team by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches’ Association. The Red Knights won the state AAA championship in 2023. In Class AA, Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway and Grace Counts were named All-State after leading the Lions to a state title.
