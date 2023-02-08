Long-time Edina resident Phil Dugan was one of the early pioneers in Minnesota High School hockey. Dugan, who passed away Feb. 2 at the age of 88, played forward for the St. Thomas Academy Cadets when they won the State Catholic School Hockey Tournament in 1952.
Not long before he passed away, Dugan said, “I wasn’t a star player by any means, but I was proud to be a member of that championship team. It is a memory that will last forever.”
Dugan worked for JJ Morgan Company until he developed pneumonia about two weeks before his death. For 65 years, he sold commercial heating and air conditioning products throughout the Midwest region.
BSM’s Olson excels
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls basketball team routed New Prague Feb. 7 with Olivia Olson scoring 27 points. Kendall McGee supported Olson with 18 points and Josephine Nnaji, the transfer from Hopkins, scored 14.
Lions defeat Edina
The Providence Academy girls basketball team now has two wins over Lake Conference squads this season. Feb. 7, the Lions routed Edina 72-46. Maddyn Greenway’s 25 points led the Lions. Grace Counts added 16 points and Brooke Hohenecker scored 15. Earlier this season, Providence Academy beat the No. 1 team in Class AAAA, Hopkins, 87-80.
Balanced BSM squad
Benilde-St. Margaret’s High’s boys basketball team edged New Prague 71-67 Feb. 7 with four players in double figures. Jalen Wilson led the way with 17 points, Jaleel Donley and Abu Keita had 15 each and Christian Wiggins finished with 13.
HFC boys score 109
The Holy Family Catholic High boys basketball team routed Southwest Christian 109-69 Feb. 7. Boden Kapke led the Fire with 35 points. Also scoring in double figures were Collin Mulholland with 27, Kole Hanson with 19 and Michael Richelsen with 11.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.