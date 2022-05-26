The Section 4A Softball Tournament is underway, and West Lutheran High pitcher Megan Sherwood pitched a n-hitter to best New Life Academy 15-0 in the quarterfinals May 24. Sherwood struck out 11 and walked one. At the plate, she and teammate Eleanor Rolf both went three-for-four, while Madeleine Tussler was two-for-two with four RBIs. Rolf, Sherwood and Elise Vik each scored three runs.
Providence Boys
Blank Holy Angels
Providence Academy’s boys lacrosse team played brilliantly to shut out Holy Angels in a game played May 25 on the Providence campus in Plymouth. Braxton Akkerman made eight saves in 48 minutes. Hat tricks from Sammy Lewis and Rudy Kalan sparked Providence on offense. Max Klassen added a goal and Evan Janezich was the top playmaker with three assists.
In a May 24 game, Providence pounded Southwest Christian 16-4 with Lewis piling up seven points on four goals and three assists. Janezich and Klassen added hat tricks and Kalan had two goals. All-State football player Jake Meissner is one of the defensive standouts on the Providence Academy side.
Breck Lacrosse
Team Wins 11-3
Breck School’s boys lacrosse team posted an impressive victory over Southwest Christian 11-3 on May 23.
Cormack O’Neill led the Mustangs’ attack with seven points on five goals and two assists as Breck fired 28 shots on Southwest Christian’s net.
Kevin Munsie made six saves in Breck’s goal, while teammate Max Snyder scored two goals on only three shots. Luke Hudson also scored twice. Ty Hogan and Tag Mehbod each had a goal.
St. Thomas Cadets
Prevail in a Rout
St. Thomas Academy’s boys lacrosse team pounded Holy Angels 16-1 in a nonconference game with Colton Zwiefel and Matt Hudson scoring four goals each. Adam Husaby added a hat trick and Luke Candon had five points on two goals and three assists.
