Breck Football Team
Romps to 55-8 Victory
Breck School’s football team played its game of the year in a 55-8 victory over Minneapolis Patrick Henry in Golden Valley.
The Mustangs led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, and then expanded the lead to 34-0 at halftime.
Breck’s offense was balanced with 202 passing yards and 143 yards on the ground. Charlie Ryks and Waziri Lawal share quarterback duties in the Mustang stampede. Ryks connected on 11 of 14 attempts for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and Lawal completed seven of nine attempts for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Ryks led the rushing attack as well, gaining 83 yards on his only two carries, both of which were touchdowns that covered 67 and 16 yards. Josh Hanson had 34 yards on four carries and added a touchdown. Beau Courneya had nine carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Breck’s defense was solid. Jack McKenna led the way with five unassisted tackles.
All-State Soccer
Players Announced
The private schools in the metro area were represented well in the 2020 All-State selections made by the Minnesota Soccer Coaches’ Association.
Senior Mia Van der Heide of Holy Angels is Ms. Soccer in Class A and a first-team All-State player. Other first-team All-Staters include junior Cat Duffy-Shaw of Holy Angels, senior Cate Moe of The Blake School and three Benilde-St. Margaret’s players - senior Allison Voss and juniors Elizabeth Dietzen and Sydney Drees.
Boys All-State players include Holy Angels senior Peter Forseth and junior Noah Hermanson, Breck seniors Jake Silverman and Walsh Kern, Blake senior Keegan James, Southwest Christian junior Jon Brain and Holy Family Catholic senior Bishop Schugel.
Holy Angels’ boys won the Tri-Metro title with a 9-1-1 mark.
Holy Angels (10-0-0), Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-1-1), Minnehaha Academy (4-1-2) and Heritage Christian (8-1-0) won conference titles on the girls side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.