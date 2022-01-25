A stunning performance by Providence Academy eighth-grade guard Maddyn Greenway was good for 38 points in a girls basketball victory over The Blake School. Greenway, the daughter of former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, emulated her father’s defensive skills by stealing the ball seven times. She also had four rebounds and six assists on a memorable night.
West Lutheran Wins
Defensive Struggle
West Lutheran High’s girls basketball team was four points better than Heritage Christian Academy in a defensive struggle that ended 39-35.
Heritage Christian’s Abby Inmon led all scorers with 18 points. West Lutheran had a balanced attack that featured 11 points from Ella Schmidt and 10 each from Megan Sherwood and Darya Gunderson.
Providence Scores
Win over Bears
Providence Academy’s boys basketball team had four players in double figures in a 61-58 win over The Blake School. Liam Carney led the Lions with 19 points and Jimmy Fafinski scored 13. Mark McCarthy and Dylan Perrill followed with 11 and 10 points. Blake’s Theo Liu connected for 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while teammates Kristian Baker and Grayson Okoronkwo scored 11 points each.
Olivia Olson Leads
Red Knights in Win
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball team routed Bloomington Kennedy 56-23 in a Metro West Conference game Jan. 24 at Kennedy. Olivia Olson exceeded Kennedy’s team total with 26 points. Kendall McGee added 11 points for the Red Knights.
Blake Girls Romp
Over SPA 79-38
The Blake School scored 48 points in the first half on the way to a 79-38 win over St. Paul Academy Jan. 24 at Blake’s Hopkins campus gym. Rabi Michael-Crushshon led the Bears with 15 points and Naima Michael-Crushshon scored 12. Macy Gregor added 11 for the Bears and Ellie Nixon chipped in with nine.
