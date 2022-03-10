Within the space of a month three Providence Academy girls basketball players reached the 1,000-point mark for their careers. They are senior forward Maria Counts, junior forward Grace Counts and eighth-grade guard Maddyn Greenway.
In addition to scoring 1,000 points, these girls have led the Lions to the No. 1 seed in the Section 5AA Tournament.
Providence Academy opened tournament play March 3 with an 83-12 victory over Hiawatha Collegiate School from Minneapolis. Coach Conner Goetz did not play his starters in the second half after the Lions charged to a 67-5 halftime lead.
Greenway, who played less that half of the first half, led the Lions with 17 points. Guard Brooke Hohenecker scored 12 points, while Grace Counts, Hope Counts and Toni Jackson each had 10. Shannon Healy was next with eight points. Thirteen girls scored for Providence Academy.
Red Knights Roll
in Playoff Opener
Olivia Olson scored 26 points March 2 as private school powerhouse Benilde-St. Margaret’s won a first-round Section 6AAA Girls Basketball Tournament game over Mound Westonka.
The Red Knights led 34-14 at halftime. Also in double figures for BSM were Kendall McGee with 14 points and Sierre Lumpkin with 11.
Breck Girls Team
Falls in First Round
Breck School’s girls basketball team lost a first-round Section 5AA playoff game to the Rockford Rockets 64-46 March 3 at Rockford.
Nicole Blake was the No. 1 star for the Mustangs with 20 points. Teammates Catherine Walker and Noelle Murray each scored 10 points.
Blake Boys Top
St. Agnes 80-65
The Blake School boys basketball team rocked St. Agnes 80-65 in a conference game March 1.
Theo Liu led the Bears with 24 points and Blake teammate Grayson Okoronkwo scored 19. Max Hubler played one of his best games, scoring 13.
