The Providence Academy boys basketball team split in two Section 5AA playoff games.
A balanced attack for the Lions yielded a 53-35 victory over The Blake School in round one. Mark McCarthy led Providence Academy with 11 points, while teammates Jimmy Fafinski and Liam Carney scored 10 each. Theo Liu scored 19 points for Blake and teammate Max Hubler scored six.
Top-ranked Minneapolis North eliminated the Lions in the semifinals 84-68. Two Lions did most of the scoring - McCarthy with 25 points and Carney with 23. Fafinski had 16 points, but only two other players had points as Providence Academy’s season came to an end.
Maranatha Tops
Rockford Boys
In the other Section 5AA boys semifinal game, Maranatha Christian Academy defeated Rockford 79-71 in overtime.
Jeremiah LaVelle topped all scorers with 32 points. Three other players from Maranatha reached double figures - Bailey McDonald with 13 and Nick Anderson and Josiah Coleman with 11 each.
The overtime was fast-paced with Maranatha outscoring the Rockets 18-10.
Red Knights Fall
in Girls Tourney
Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball team lost to Mankato East March 16 in the opening round of the State Class AAA Tournament.
Olivia Olson, a Class AAA All-State player, led the Red Knights with 21 points. Kendall McGee added 11 points for BSM and Sierre Lumpkin scored nine.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s entered the state tourney with an overall record of 23-6 after defeating Holy Angels for a section championship.
Maddyn Greenway
Among Best Scorers
Even though she is only an eighth-grader, Providence Academy guard Maddyn Greenway has already passed the 1,000-point mark for her varsity career. Greenway finished the regular season with 748 points and an average of 24.1 per contest. She is also among the state leaders in free throws and three-point shots made.
