The Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys hockey team swamped Waconia 13-0 with Michael Risteau contributing five points on a hat trick and two assists. AJ Pauly, Drew Stewart and Ben Norris added two goals apiece. Brendan McMorrow, Mitchell Dokman, Tristan Sarsland and Bjorn Lervick each had a goal. Two assists each came from Gino Gatti, Caleb Koskie, Adam Marshall, Ben Thompson and Aiden Wahlstrom.
Southwest Christian
Tops Heritage 67-33
The Southwest Christian girls basketball team raced past Heritage Christian 67-33 Monday, Jan. 31.
Chloe Brunsberg had a big game for Southwest, scoring 28 points. Kylie Beckering added 10 points and Lillian Rediger had eight.
Kaitlan Jones scored 20 points for Heritage Christian.
Pure Pleasure for
the Blake Skaters
Is this a first for The Blake School girls hockey program? In an 8-0 win over Minnehaha Academy, two Bears - Suzy Higuchi and Sam Broz - recorded pure hat tricks. Blake is gearing up to challenge state powers Edina, Maple Grove and Wayzata in the upcoming Section 6AA Tournament.
Red Knights Win
at New Prague
Private school girls basketball powerhouse Benilde-St. Margaret’s traveled to New Prague Jan. 31 and scored a 63-51 victory over the Lady Trojans.
Three players scored in double figures for the Red Knights - Kendall McGee with 23, Sierre Lumpkin with 17 and Zahara Bishop with 14.
Rob Issa Scores
Big for the Stars
The Holy Angels boys basketball team got into a running game with Minneapolis South and defeated the Tigers 86-71 at the Holy Angels gym. Rob Issa had the hot hand for the Stars, finishing with a game-high 37 points. Jaylen Boehm-Peterson scored 11 points for the Stars and teammates AJ Boarman and George Dittman each had 10.
