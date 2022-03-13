Two big wins in Section 5AA last week earned the Providence Academy girls basketball team a return trip to state.
The Lions lost to Albany in the state finals last year. This year’s team is not only experienced, but improved.
In the section semifinals Providence routed Maranatha Christian Academy 93-36. Eighth-grade phenom Maddyn Greenway scored 39 points and junior forward Grace Counts added 32. Brooke Hohenecker was a third Lion in double figures with 10 points and Maria Counts scored eight.
The finals pitted Providence Academy against its arch rival, Holy Family Catholic. Neither team wanted to slow the pace, and the result was a 95-81 victory for the Lions, who scored 57 points in the second half. Greenway scored 31 points, while Maria Counts cashed out with 23 and Grace Counts scored 18. The third Counts sister, Hope, scored 12.
Holy Family Catholic had its share of high scorers - Sophia Hall with 24, Jocelyn Land with 21 and Nicole Bowlin with 18. Berkley Neubauer also reached double figures with 11 points.
Section Boys Hoops
Playoffs Underway
Section boys basketball playoff action commenced last week with games featuring local squads.
Jimmy Fafinski from Providence Academy scored 23 points in a 70-45 victory over Brooklyn Center. Power forward Mark McCarthy added 16 points for the Lions and Liam Carney netted 15.
The Blake School opened with a 69-55 victory over Dassel-Cokato. Theo Liu paced the Bears with 25 points and teammate Grayson Okoronkwo scored 21.
Southwest Christian ended the season for Breck School with an 83-59 victory.
Nick Burke and Brayden Zimmerman each scored 16 points for Southwest Christian, while teammates Bennett Krommendyk and Cam Riddle each had 10.
Breck’s leader, senior guard Jimmy Koch, scored 15 points. Kevin Armstrong and Tommy Hofer added 10 apiece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.