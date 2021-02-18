Blake girls blitz
Minnehaha 9-2
The Blake School girls hockey team had one of its best games of the season Feb. 16 in a 9-2 win over Minnehaha Academy at Blake Arena.
Suzy Higuchi was the Bears’ offensive leader with a hat trick and one assist for four points. Teammate Georgia Pettygrove was dynamic, as well, with five points on one goal and four assists.
Kylie Gage and Remy Abraham each had a goal and an assist, while Blake’s other goals were scored by Julia Blum and Julia Jung. Kate Kasica, Jojo Arlowe and Bailey Abraham each had one assist.
Blake goaltender Abby Ziehl made 12 saves. Ava Wasserman scored both Minnehaha Academy goals.
Kendall McGee
leads Breck girls
The Breck School girls basketball team romped to a 71-35 win over Mounds Park Academy Feb. 16 at the Breck gym.
Kendall McGee was the top scorer for Breck, making eight-of-13 shots from the field, for 17 points. Melanie Oden, Noelle Murray and Sadie Nelson each added 10 points for the Mustangs and Sophie Welsh scored eight.
West Lutheran
wins a close game
The West Lutheran High boys basketball team played a strong second half to defeat Liberty Classical Academy 61-57 Feb. 16.
Cole Veach scored 13 points on six-of-10 field-goal shooting and grabbed six rebounds to lead a balanced West Lutheran attack. Teammate Sam Bjorlin scored 10, while Isaiah Ronning barely missed double figures with nine.
Holy Angels boys
rout the Centaurs
Bryce Boyd scored 31 points and pulled down six rebounds in the Holy Angels boys basketball team’s 98-63 victory over Brooklyn Center.
Support for Boyd came from guard Emmett Johnson, who had 16 points and five assists. Aiden Smith added 13 points and Joe Oberst contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.
