For the second year in a row, the Providence Academy football team has a win over the co-op SMB team that represents St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and The Blake School.
In overtime Oct. 19 at Providence, senior quarterback and captain Eddie Dossantos hit senior receiver Matthew Bluford on a 10-yard touchdown pass to end the defensive struggle.
Providence finished the regular season 6-2 overall with the only losses to Richfield and St. Agnes in road games.
St. Thomas rolls
St. Thomas Academy’s Cadets finished their football regular season with a 49-3 victory over Tartan Oct. 19.
Quarterback Love Adebayo ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass, while running back Savion Hart rushed for three touchdowns. Luke Dobbs added a 2-yard run for St. Thomas Academy’s seventh touchdown of the evening.
St. Thomas Academy enters the state Class 5A playoffs with an 8-0 record.
BSM comes close
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High football team finished the regular season with a 21-14 loss to Cooper Oct. 19.
After falling behind 21-0, the Red Knights rallied for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. BSM quarterback Nirvaan Yogarajah completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 328 yards and had touchdown passes to Khalif Brown and Elliot Huether. Luke Guggenbeger caught six passes for 94 yards and Brown had four receptions for 88 yards. Huether led all receivers in the game with four catches for 117 yards, an average of 29.2 yards per catch.
Blake doubles in state
The Blake School has a State Class AA Tennis doubles qualifier with the team of Allyson Jay and Nana Vang. During the regular season, Jay and Vang were the top two singles players for the Bears, who finished second to Edina in Section 6AA Team Tennis.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.