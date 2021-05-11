Red Knights softball
team downs Cooper
With nine runs in the sixth inning, the Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls softball team defeated Cooper 17-4 May 5.
The Red Knights had 13 hits in the game, including two each from Michelle Doering, Maggie Wozniak and Olivia Haag. Adding one hit each were Rose Bransford, Ellie Porisch, Sophie Melsness, Senia Golisek, Tibby Stewart, Jill Petty and Iris Pflum.
Stewart pitched a complete game for BSM, allowing one hit no walks and striking out seven.
West Lutheran
wins 10-4 decision
The West Lutheran High girls fastpitch softball team defeated Lester Prairie 10-4 May 3 at Parkers Lake Community Field in Plymouth. Megan Sherwood pitched a complete game for West Lutheran and also went three-for-four to help her own cause. Trinity Valleau also had a big game for West Lutheran, going four-for-four with three runs scored and three RBIs. Jordan Nord, Maddy Tusler and Isabel Varner each contributed two hits for the winners and Emily Anderson had one.
Blake girls score
12-8 lacrosse victory
The Blake School girls lacrosse team topped Breck School 12-8 in a metro independent game May 5.
Ellie Morrison was the Bears’ offensive leader with four goals and teammate Catherine Barry added a hat trick. Kalissa Fruetel and Erin Lee scored two goals each and Cynthia Lyman also had a goal.
Abby Ziehl made 10 saves in Blake’s goal.
The star of the game for Breck was Erin Duggan with five goals. Alex Kozikowski added two goals and Emily Johnson had one.
Blake boys hold
off Breck 13-8
Blake’s boys lacrosse team won over Breck in a 13-8 May 4.
Eli Daniel and Reese Hack scored four goals each to spark the Bears, while Zach Weiner scored twice and Erik Applegate, William Matzke and Jonah Spaeth had one goal each.
Cormack O’Neill led Breck with a hat trick. Charlie Ryks and Wyatt Birdsong scored two goals each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.