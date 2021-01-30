Blake boys defeat
STMA 2-1 in hockey
Two goals in the third period lifted The Blake School boys hockey team to a 2-1 win over St. Michael-Albertville Jan. 28 at Blake Arena in Hopkins.
After two scoreless periods, Casy Laylin of STMA scored early in the third period to put his club ahead 1-0.
Blake tied the game when Connor Mahony scored from Jack Richardson and Ryan Ressemann. Then, on the power play, Ressemann scored with Oliver Duininck assisting.
Fans would have to look long and hard to find a better goaltender match than they saw at Blake Thursday night. STMA junior Austin Dietrich stopped 26 of 28 shots, while Blake’s All-State candidate, senior Aksel Reid, turned away 28 of the Knights’ shots on goal. The victory gave Blake a 3-1-0 season record.
BSM girls skate to
win over StormHawks
Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey team enjoyed a quality 3-1 win over Chaska/Chanhassen Jan. 28 with its big line dominating.
Mary Zavoral scored BSM’s first goal on assists from Olivia Haag and Emma Peschel, and then Peschel scored from Haag and Emma Hoen. Haag bagged the Red Knights’ third goal of the game with assists from Zavoral and Hoen.
BSM’s winning goaltender Carly Greene was solid, stopping 11 of 12 shots on net.
Carter Hermanson
paces AHA Stars
The Academy of Holy Angels Stars scored a 4-2 victory over the co-op Southwest Christian/Richfield boys hockey team Jan. 28 at Richfield Ice Arena. Carter Hermanson figured in all four Stars’ goals with a goal and three assists.
Noah Hermanson and Jack Bartfield each chipped in with a goal and an assist, while Ricky Nelson also netted a goal.
Goaltending was superb for both clubs. Matthew Syverson stopped 33 of 35 for the Stars and his counterpart, Max Lavin, stopped 31 of 35.
T
P
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.