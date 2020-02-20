When Derrin Lamker resigned as Edina High’s football coach in November to take the head coaching position at Augsburg University, the search for a new Hornet head coach began.
That search ended last week when Edina activities director Troy Stein announced the hiring of Jason Potts.
“I am pleased to add Jason to our head coaching staff,” Stein said. “He has a proven record of building strong relationships, sharing his passion for coaching and building a program of growth while competing at a high level. Jason has demonstrated a commitment to student-centered focus of excellence. He has knowledge, passion and cares deeply about the development of our student-athletes.”
Potts comes to Edina with an extensive football background that includes playing at a high level and coaching in area college and high school programs. Most recently, he served as offensive coordinator at Armstrong High School. While with the Falcons for the past six seasons, he coordinated a diversified offense. His protege, Jake Breitbach, the Falcons’ quarterback for the past three seasons, broke school offensive records and led Armstrong to a 9-1 record for the 2019 season. The Falcons had the only undefeated regular season in school history last fall, going 8-0 and winning a district championship prior to the playoffs.
“I am honored and extremely excited to be the new had football coach at Edina High School,” Potts said upon accepting the position. “This is a prestigious place that shows a booming commitment from the community, parents, staff, administration and players. I can’t wait to get started with all the stakeholders and lead a program that focuses not only on winning games, but player development and growth as well. It is my goal to help young people pursue their greatest potential and become better people in the process. I value the memories I had growing up in a football program, and I want to provide the same life-shaping opportunities I had has a young man.”
Potts, who grew up in Plymouth, graduated from Armstrong High School, where he played football and baseball. During his senior year as a running back at Augsburg, he helped his team to a top-25 national ranking in NCAA Division III football.
The new Edina coach lives in Crystal with his wife Angie and their two daughters, Lila and Avery.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.