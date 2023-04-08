Taylor Woodson
Hopkins All-State forward Taylor Woodson has accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Michigan women's basketball program.
Four of Hopkins High's All-Lake girls basketball players are, from left to right, Liv McGill, Macaya Copeland, Nu Nu Agara and Taylor Woodson. Not pictured: Kelly Boyle.

Postseason honors were recently awarded to the starting five for the Hopkins High girls basketball team.

The entire starting five for coach Tara Starks’ Royals made the All-Lake Conference team - with senior forwards Nu Nu Agara and Taylor Woodson, senior guards Kelly Boyle and Macaya Copeland and junior guard Liv McGill. That’s appropriate, considering Hopkins finished 28-3 overall and posted an 11-1 record to win the Lake Conference title.

