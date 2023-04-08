Postseason honors were recently awarded to the starting five for the Hopkins High girls basketball team.
The entire starting five for coach Tara Starks’ Royals made the All-Lake Conference team - with senior forwards Nu Nu Agara and Taylor Woodson, senior guards Kelly Boyle and Macaya Copeland and junior guard Liv McGill. That’s appropriate, considering Hopkins finished 28-3 overall and posted an 11-1 record to win the Lake Conference title.
Agara, Woodson and McGill received additional honors as members of the Class AAAA All-State team that was chosen by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches’ Association..
“All of our girls are locked in on wanting to win,” coach Starks said. “The individual awards they have won come from the sacrifices they have made. I know the effort and hard work they put into this.”
Coach Starks talked about each of the all-conference players.
“Nu Nu Agara is a really dominant force,” she said. “For the season, she averaged a double-double [points and rebounds]. Taylor had to deal with a bad ankle for most of the season and only played in about half of our games. She was a major factor in our success and averaged in double figures.”
To be precise, Agara scored 19.1 points per game and Woodson scored 18.7.
Boyle, the Royals’ primary three-point shooting threat, averaged 11.1 points per game and McGill averaged 14 points per game.
“Kelly Boyle is our unsung hero,” coach Starks said. “She made nine three pointers in one game and eight in another. She did a lot of the little things and has a high basketball IQ. Liv tied it all together for us as the point guard. Her assists went way up this season, and she is a really good teammate.”
Copeland averaged 7.7 points per game and emerged as one of the best one-on-one defenders in the Lake Conference.
The Royals had another extraordinary season in 2022-23 even though they did not repeat as the state Class AAAA champions. They reached the title game at Williams Arena and lost a 71-70 decision to Lake Conference rival St. Michael-Albertville.
Last fall Agara and Woodson signed national letters of intent to play in NCAA Division I programs - Agara with Stanford and Woodson with Michigan. In addition, McGill recently made a verbal commitment to play for the University of Florida.
“Our girls play basketball to better their lives,” coach Starks said. “In choosing their colleges, Nu Nu and Taylor were adamant about being in good academic situations.”
Boyle has not decided on a college at this point, but Starks said that there is interest in her as a prospect. “I believe Kelly can pan out as a point guard at a mid-major DI school,” the coach said. “She knows how to play the game.”
Next season, with the task of replacing four starters, Hopkins will build around McGill. In several games this season, particularly when Woodson was sidelined with an injury, McGill showed she can carry a team.
Referring to McGill’s opportunity to play for Florida, coach Starks said, “She deserves it. Florida made it to the semifinals of the NIT this year and was a couple players short of making it into the NCAA Tournament. I am super happy for Liv.”
