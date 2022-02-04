It isn’t often that Lake Conference wrestling teams are afforded the big stage on a Friday night.
Most Fridays, basketball occupies the gyms, but on Jan. 28, Eden Prairie hosted Minnetonka in a dual meet. The fans saw a competitive match that Minnetonka won 48-30.
History was made in the opening match of the evening as Isabella Heaney of Minnetonka became the first female to record a pin in a Lake Conference dual meet. Her pin at the 56-second mark of the first period gave the Skippers cause to celebrate and momentum that carried through the evening.
Charlie Palm of Minnetonka defeated Bashir Hassan of EP 7-1 in the 113-pound bout to give the Skippers a 9-0 lead .
Zachary Weisman of Eden Prairie responded with a second-period pin to cut the lead to 9-6.
Joshua McAnally of Minnetonka scored a first-period pin at 126, then Eden Prairie’s Lincoln Baune chalked up a pin for Eden Prairie at 132.
The visitors from Tonka went on a tear - winning the next three bouts on pins - with Peter Barret at 138, Liam Doran at 145 and Diego Pitt at 152. Pitt’s pin came 48 seconds into the first period.
John Mueller of Tonka added six more points to the team score with a forfeit win at 160.
Going into the last five matches, Eden Prairie still had a chance to win, and the odds improved with Jacory Bates winning on a pin at 170.
Minnetonka clinched victory when two of their best - Marco Christiansen at 182 and Alejandro Torbenson at 195 - scored pins. It was Christiansen’s 21st win in 30 matches this season. He is ranked fourth in state at 182 by The Guillotine, Minnesota’s premier wrestling website.
Eden Prairie gobbled up wins in the last two matches, thanks to quick pins. Julian Berg, Eden Prairie’s 220-pounder, pinned his opponent in only nine seconds. Heavyweight Will Sather, who is ranked first in state by The Guillotine, dispatched his opponent in 30 seconds to send Eagle fans out into the cold with another highlight.
Tourney Trail
Minnetonka head coach Josh Frie took the Skippers on the tournament trail to the Raider Challenge in Arcadia, Wis. Out of 16 schools, Minnetonka finished fifth.
The highest Skipper finish was by Torbenson, who took second place at 195. Christiansen took on Wisconsin’s best and earned third place at 182.
Minnetonka’s female squad members all placed, with Heaney (106) and Emma Seper (113) taking eighth and Phoebe Kunerth (120) earning 10th.
Diego Pitt made a good showing with a fifth place at 145 and Barret was seventh at 138. Anthony Chernikh was fifth at 152. Veltrez Black placed eighth at 220 and heavyweight Shawn Johnson finished ninth.
