Jefferson senior Matt Schneider skis through a gate during the first run at the state Alpine ski meet at Giant’s Ridge Feb. 12. Schneider sat 54th after the first of two runs in 39.83 seconds. He was one of five boys to not finish the second run.
Holy Angels junior Sydney Burns knocks down a gate during her run at the state Alpine ski meet Feb. 12 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. She placed 43rd overall in 1:24.76. Burns sat 56th after her first run of 45.52 seconds before pushing the pace on her second run to post the 34th best second run time of 39.24.
Jefferson sophomore Jonathan Clarke pushes the pace during the state Nordic meet at Giant’s Ridge on Friday, Feb. 14. Clarke finished 15th overall in the pursuit race in 29:46.6. Mounds Park Academy senior Henry Snider won in a time of 28:24.2 and Armstrong junior Roger Anderson was runner-up in 28:24.8.

Clarke’s teammate, senior Colden Longley was 45th in the pursuit in 31:15.2. Longley was less than 15 seconds away from a top-40 finish.  

