The Kennedy Kolleens competed in the Section 3AAA meet on their home floor at Kennedy High School Saturday, Feb. 6.

The Kolleens competed in high kick and jazz divisions where the top three teams advanced to this week’s state meet at Target Center. Kennedy placed sixth in jazz and seventh in high kick among the 13 kick and 12 jazz teams.

Centennial swept both performances ahead of runner-up Spring Lake Park. Mounds View was third in jazz and Henry Sibley was third in kick to garner the remaining state-qualifying spots.

The MSHSL State Dance Team meet is Friday and Saturday at Target Center. Jazz Funk 

