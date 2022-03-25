Cretin-Derham Hall guard Tre Holloman looks for room to operate against Wayzata defenders Carter Bjerke and Spencer Hall. Holloman scored 21 points Thursday night, but the Raiders fell to Wayzata 59-48 in the state semifinals.
No. 1 seed Park Center (29-1) will play No. 3 seed Wayzata (26-4) in the State Class 4A Basketball Tournament finals at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Williams Arena.
Park Center advanced to the finals by playing great defense in a 54-39 win over Eastview Thursday night.
University of Minnesota recruit Braeden Carrington led the Pirates with 13 points and teammate Leo Torbor scored 12. Jamal Ambrose, Eastview’s big center scored 13 points.
“Our biggest focus is always defense,” Park Center guard Ayouba Berthe said after the game. “And our defense is our best offense.”
“Going into the game, our plan was to go up and down,” Park Center head coach James Ware said. “But it was very much a grind game. I am super excited at the way we won. A nine-point lead at halftime in a game like this felt more like a 15-point lead.”
Wayzata used a flurry of points from junior point guard Hayden Tibbits to pull away from Cretin-Derham Hall in the second semifinal Thursday night in another “grind game.”
Tibbits had only two points at halftime, but finished with 23.
Wayzata trailed by six points in the second half when 6-9 forward Carter Bjerke drained a three-pointer from the top. Then it was Tibbits time.
He went coast to coast for an and-one to pull Wayzata within a point at 39-38. Then he scored on an offensive rebound to give the Trojans a lead they would not relinquish at the 5:00 mark. Tibbits again went coast to coast for an and-one to make the score 43-39, and then followed with a layup after Wayzata spread the floor.
A key defensive stop by the Trojans brought fans to their feet, and then Cretin-Derham Hall’s Tre Holloman and Wayzata’s Drew Berkland traded three-point baskets, making Wayzata’s lead 48-42.
Bjerke scored on an offensive rebound before junior guard Spencer Hall gave Wayzata a 10-point lead at 52-42. Two free throws by Tibbits with only 1:08 remaining put the game out of reach.
“Our mindset was do whatever it takes to win,” Tibbits said after the game. “With the guys around me, the defense can’t lay off them, so I had some open lanes to the basket.”
“We struggled to score in the first half,” Bjerke said.
“It’s a big stage here,” Berkland said.
“The bigger the stage, the better our guys play,” Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said.
Wayzata won the state 4A title last year by beating Cretin-Derham Hall in the finals. Can the Trojans make it two in a row Saturday night?
