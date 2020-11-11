In a battle of unbeaten West District football teams Nov. 11 at Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium, St. Michael-Albertville won the first half 14-7, but the Eagles won the war 24-14.
Shutout defense and the rushing of junior fullback Javon Palmer-Pruitt turned the tide in the second half as the Eagles won this battle of unbeatens to finish the regular season 6-0.
Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant praised his club after the game. “We just had to take a deep breath at halftime and settle down,” he explained. “Then we came out and made a big defensive play to start the second half.”
That play was in interception by junior linebacker Noah Ekness on STMA’s first possession. He made the pick on a pass over the middle and returned it 14 yards to the Knights’ 20 yard line. When the Eagles stalled at the 20 after three downs, Connor Reynolds kicked a 37-yard field goal to shrink the Knights’ margin to 14-10. Neither team scored for the remainder of the third quarter, although the Eagles were driving when the quarter ended.
An 80-yard march ended less that a minute into the fourth quarter with Palmer-Pruitt scoring from 8 yards out. Reynolds’ extra point gave Eden Prairie its second lead of the night.
The Eagles had scored the first touchdown of the game in the opening minute of the first quarter, when quarterback David Warren-Mitchell hit halfback Johnny Hartle on a screen pass that produced a 71-yard dash to the end zone.
STMA tied the game midway through the first quarter on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Jack Drobinski to Jack Hulting. In the second quarter, Drobinski put the Knights ahead 14-7 when he scored on a 58-yard quarterback draw play.
Palmer-Pruitt’s touchdown in the fourth quarter gave Eden Prairie the lead, and then the Eagles put the game out of reach with a 24-yard TD pass from Warren-Mitchell to wide receiver Cade Kramer. Up until that point, the Knights had been successful covering Kramer, but he used his height to haul in the pass at the goal line and fell forward into the end zone.
STMA had a long drive toward the end of the game, but an interception by Reynolds in the end zone took away the Knights’ last hope. Palmer-Pruitt rushed for a first down, and then the Eagles went into victory formation with Warren-Mitchell taking a knee on successive snaps to run out the clock.
“There’s a lot of credit to go around tonight,” Grant told his players in the huddle after the game. “This was a state-championship game. That’s how good St. Michael-Albertville is. I couldn’t be prouder to be your coach.”
The halftime adjustment the Eagles made was mainly in their offensive approach.
St. Michael-Albertville took away a lot of our outside stuff, so we went inside,” Grant said. “Javon played a great second half and our other guys made a lot of plays.”
On EP’s first scoring drive of the second half, the ground game worked especially well. Palmer-Pruitt had gains of 13, 12, 19 and 8 yards on that drive, while Hartle added a 10-yard gain for a first down. Warren-Mitchell had a quarterback keeper for 13 yards and another first down. That’s 75 yards of ground game on just one drive.
Defensively, the Eagles tackled better in the second half than in the first. Drobinski’s long touchdown run on the quarterback draw lit a fire under the Eagles’ defense. In addition to the interceptions by Ekness and Reynolds in the second half, linemen Trent Jones, Sam Henry and Manny Falaniko stone-walled STMA’s running game.
Seeding for the Class 6A playoffs was going to happen Thursday, Nov. 12, after each head coach had a chance to file a report on his team.
If anyone wonders what Grant’s report was going to say, it boiled down to only five words: “We’re the undefeated district champions.”
