Paige Bueckers couldn’t miss at crunch time as the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team won an NCAA Final Four Women’s Basketball Tournament berth by edging North Carolina State 91-87 in double overtime March 28 in Bridgeport, Conn.
The Hopkins High graduate, who was named Miss Basketball of Minnesota for 2020, finished the regional final with 27 points, including 15 in the two overtimes.
Bueckers, a 20-year-old sophomore guard, scored only four points in the first half, but came out on fire in the third quarter. At one point in the second half, she scored eight straight points to give the Huskies a 71-70 lead.
A clutch three-pointer in the first overtime, followed by a 17-foot, two-point make gave UConn the lead, but a buzzer-beating three by North Carolina State sent the game into a second overtime.
In the second overtime, Bueckers again made a big play, assisting on a basket that put the Huskies ahead to stay, 89-85.
After the game in an interview with ESPN, Bueckers put a new twist on an old-saying.
In the NCAA Tournament, the old-saying is: “Win or go home.”
“For me,” Bueckers said. “It’s win AND go home.”
Minneapolis is hosting the NCAA Women’s Final Four, with games Friday, April 1, and Sunday, April 3, at Target Center. If there’s anything better than playing a few miles away from her hometown of St. Louis Park, it’s the chance Bueckers has to win an NCAA title in a big city where everybody knows her name.
Describing her team’s win in the regional final, Bueckers said, “We stayed composed, we stayed together.”
One of Bueckers’ teammates, forward Dorka Juhasz, suffered a fractured wrist in the first half of the regional championship, and did not return. But she was there to celebrate with Bueckers and the others at the end of the game.
“When one of our sisters goes down, we do it for her,” Bueckers said.
The former Hopkins great had her own injury woes this season, missing 19 games with a knee injury that required surgery. Even without Bueckers, who was named National Player of the Year in her freshman season, UConn continued its winning ways and made it to the Bridgeport Regional as the No. 2 seed behind North Carolina State.
“We had a whole bunch of adversity this season. There were highs and lows, ups and downs,” Bueckers said. The Huskies now advance to play Stanford in Friday night’s semifinals with an overall record of 29-5. In the other semifinal, Louisville will take on South Carolina.
UConn’s Hall-of-Fame head coach Geno Auriemma is taking the Huskies to the NCAA Final Four for the 14th straight year and has been there 22 times overall during his storied career.
He felt empathy for North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore, who has never qualified for a Final Four.
“I told Wes that I wish we could both go,” Auriemma said.
But both teams couldn’t. Only one of them had Paige Bueckers. She might not have been 100 percent physically, but she was 100 percent clutch.
“Thank God, Paige was able to come back,”Auriemma said.
