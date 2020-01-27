Boys basketball team rises above BSM for 70-46 win
St. Louis Park used a balanced attack to counter Benilde-St. Margaret’s in a 70-46 win against the crosstown rivals Jan. 21.
The third straight victory for the Orioles led up to Friday’s first meeting of the season with powerhouse Chaska.
Park improved to 3-0 in the Metro West Conference and 4-9 overall by building a 15-point halftime lead and kept the pressure on during the second half of the game played on the Orioles home floor.
Park used at lead 11 points from four players starting with senior Aaron Ellingson’s 13 points. Paris Johnson and Erik Piehl added 12 points each and Jacob Holm scored 11 points.
Sophomore Will Dvorak had seven points and senior Cole Ewald had four points.
After a 1-9 start to the season, Park started the streak with a 74-64 win over Chanhassen in the Metro West Conference opener Jan. 10 followed by a 58-51 win at Jefferson Jan. 14.
Park opened the streak by overcoming a 33-25 halftime deficit against Chanhassen by outscoring the Storm 49-31.
Johnson matched Chan’s Luke Gitzen with 23 points on the evening while Ewald poured in 21 points and Ellingson complimented the Orioles effort with 11 points.
Once again, Park trailed at the half, this time at Bloomington Jefferson by five points, 27-22. The Orioles went on a 36-24 run to generate enough separation for a seven-point victory. Johnson paced the Orioles with 21 points as five players scored at least six points including Deontez Ross and Piehl each with eight points. Ewald, Holm and Ellingson finished with six points each.
In a wide-open race for the Metro West Conference crown, Park’s 3-0 start has the team in second place, trailing only 5-0 Robbinsdale Cooper. The two teams will meet on the Hawks home floor Jan. 30. Park paid a visit to 12-3 Chaska (3-1) on Jan. 24 as the Hawks came off an emotional 57-54 victory at rival Chanhassen Jan. 21.
Chaska’s lone Metro West came at Cooper by a 63-53 final score on Jan. 14.
