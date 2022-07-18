The One Left men's slowpitch softball team is the Raspberry Festival champion for 2022. From left, front row: Travis Bellue, Noah Kasper, Mike Mueller, Adam Wedwick and Mike Plucker. Back row: Tyler Patterson, Sam Nelson, Brant Beckman, Matt Bellue, Dan Palmer, Joe Sarratori, Mike Harmon and Ryan Bilovesky.
They call themselves “One Left,” and at the end of the Raspberry Men’s Slowpitch Softball Tournament July 15 at Central Park, they were, indeed, the only team left standing.
One Left is a collection of softball friends from three states - Minnesota, Kansas and Missouri - captain and ace pitcher Matt Bellue noted.
Bellue, who lives in Minnetonka, added, “Every year, we play in the Raspberry Festival, and we also play one tournament in Missouri and one in Texas.”
After finishing second in the Raspberry Festival last summer, One Left was determined to win this year, and in double-elimination play on Saturday, they won seven of eight games, losing only to Liberty Mutual 15-14. Hundreds of fans watched the last few games on the tournament at Central Park in Hopkins, the tournament’s home base for more than 50 years.
The final three games of championship Saturday tested One Left’s resolve. They eliminated Liberty Mutual 9-3 in a rematch, and then had to beat a local powerhouse, AM Lumber, twice in the finals.
Part of the strategy in slowpitch is determining whether you will use a 10-man lineup or include all of your available players in the batting order.
Before the second game against AM Lumber, Bellue said, “All 13 are going to bat. Let’s win it as a team.”
One Left took the first championship game 10-8, and then found a power surge to win the second championship game 17-2 in only four innings. Ten runs in the first inning were too many for AM Lumber to overcome. Whenever AM Lumber started a rally, great defense by One Left finished it. Shortstop Dan Palmer took several hits away and executed a double play turn.
Hitting highlights in the second championship game included home runs by One Left’s Tyler Patterson and Adam Wedwick. One teammate noted that both of Wedwick’s feet had left the ground as he connected for the homer. When he returned to the bench, Wedwick found a slushy, which was appropriately ‘Raspberry Blue,’ waiting for him. What a treat on a hot day!
Sam Nelson, one of One Left’s key players, made the trip north from his home in Kansas City for the one-day Raspberry Festival Tournament. He said it was well worth the travel. “It is a lot of fun any time we can get together and play ball,” he said.
“Most of us live in the Hopkins-Minnetonka area,” Bellue said. “It is always fun when you can get together with old friends.”
