It’s a new year for the Hopkins High boys basketball team with 6-7 senior forward Elvis Nnaji as the lone returning starter.
Six-three junior guard Max Wilson and 5-11 senior guard Tyrell Sappington also saw varsity action last year, but most of the 2021-22 Royals squad is new to the level.
Coach Kenny Novak Jr. unveiled a very athletic team Dec. 2 when the Royals beat Orono 86-70 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
Scoring was balanced for the Royals, who got up and down the floor quickly and took advantage of Orono turnovers to build the lead to more than 20 points in the second half. In addition to Nnaji, Wilson and Sappington, players who shared the spotlight included 6-5 junior forward Cordney O’Hara, 6-4 senior guard Josh Hoffman 6-4 junior guard Gavin Pierce and 5-10 eighth-grade guard Jayden Moore. Six-five junior forward Vince Hillesheim, who missed the first game because he was sick, also figures in the rotation.
Hoffman, who lives in the school district, came to the Royals after being home-schooled, and this is his first experience with a high school team. “He has played in church leagues in the past,” Novak said. To his credit, Hoffman didn’t play like he was in church league. He took the ball strong to the basket, making layups and shooting free throws when he was hit in the act of shooting.
“Our biggest issue is concentration,” Novak said. “I thought we gave Orono too many open looks and didn’t put enough pressure on them. We’re trying to play at a high pace - that’s one of our goals. Early in the season we are working on fundamentals, trying to keep things simple.”
There are several Lake Conference teams that will be better than they were last season - specifically Edina with its top three scorers returning and Minnetonka with three starters back plus dynamic transfer guard Ibrahim El-Amin.
Wayzata, last season’s state Class 4A champion, returns key players Carter Bjerke, Drew Berkland and Ryan Harvey from its top six. Bjerke, a 6-9 forward, is one of the best three-point shooters in the state, and so is Berkland.
“Wayzata just shoots the ball so well,” Novak said. “They were over 40 percent from three as a team last year. Very few college teams can do that.”
The Royals are preparing to play East Ridge at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in a non-conference matchup at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. Action continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, when the Royals host Farmington at Lindbergh Center.
