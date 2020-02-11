Kennedy wrestling earns Metro West crown
Bloomington Kennedy wrestling picked up the 2019-20 Metro West Conference Championship with wins over Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Cooper and Chaska-Chanhassen during a busy Thursday night at BSM.
The Eagles opened with a 46-30 win over BSM thanks to seven pins and a 14-1 major by Parker Elftmann at 113 pounds.
Against Cooper, Kennedy picked up two falls from Elftmann and Isaac Grams (170) before Jaxon Reichenberger Cooper won a 9-0 major at 195 pounds.
Kennedy closed out the evening with a 46-31 victory over Chaska-Chan. Zach Greenhouse and Elftmann opened up with pins at 106 and 113 pounds. Mason Scott worked a 13-4 major against Sam Wolff at 132 pounds to retake the lead. Joe Jeans only needed 13 seconds to pin Parker Levar at 152 pounds after Aner Melgar Gomez took CSS’s Pedro Velazquez to the third period before being pinned at 145 pounds.
Billy Reineccius and Grams each earned first-period pins at 160 and 182 pounds, respectively. Valiant Taylor ended the dual with a second-period pin of Michael Langford at 3:10 of their 285-pound match.
Tri-Metro
Richfield finished fourth in the Tri-Metro Conference Championship which was wrestled in an eight-team meet with weight-class brackets.
Spartans senior John Hughes won a 9-1 major to take the 132-pound title as did senior Juan De Dios-Molina at 285 pounds. De Dios-Molina won a 21-5 technical fall over Spectrum’s Andrew DeBoer in the final.
Senior John Woida was third at 160 pounds after a forfeit by Trinity senior Tim Brewer and junior Steven Cooper was third at 195 pounds. Junior Davion Taylor was fifth at 182 pounds
Junior Jace Pulkrabek finished sixth at 145 pounds as was junior Ethan Thompson at 220 pounds.
Holy Angels
Holy Angels surpassed 90-points for the third time this season in a 91-81 win at Chanhassen Saturday. The third straight win for the Stars featured junior guard Frankie Vascellaro shooting 10-of-13 from the field for 24 points, Kassandra Caron hit 10-of-18 shots from the floor to lead the team with 29 points and six-foot sophomore Grace Massaquoi had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Rebecca Little added nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, four blocks and four points. Emma Henry and Isabelle Henry combined for convert 9-11 free throws. Rachel Kawiecki added 10 points plus four rebounds, one steal and one rebound.
Richfield
The Spartans hit a tough stretch of the schedule, losing 4-of-5 games with five games left on the regular-season schedule.
The Spartans picked up a 74-33 win at Columbia Heights on Jan. 31 with 12 points from Corrina Hartman and nine points each from Molly Stark and Fametta Zubah.
DeLaSalle handed Richfield a 70-34 loss on Feb. 4 before Fridley picked up a 68-61 comeback win over the Spartans on Feb. 7. The Tri-Metro loss saw Richfield hold a 40-23 halftime lead which slipped away as the Tigers went on a 45-21 run in the second half. Taleigha Powell led the way with 25 points and Stark contributed 13 points.
Girls hockey
Jefferson and Holy Angels lost their respective section openers last week to end their seasons short of the ultimate goal of a state tournament.
Holy Angels received the No. 6 seed in Section 5A and was shutout by No. 3 Orono 4-0 Feb. 5 at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. The Spartans scored four times in the second period to end the Stars season with an 8-17 record under first-year head coach Ryan LaMere.
Jefferson received the No. 6 seed in Section 2AA and opened with a trip to No. 3 Holy Family Friday. The Fire outlasted Jefferson by a 4-2 final score.
Junior Morgan Jones scored twice in the second period including the first just 33 seconds into the period to tie the game at 1-1. She broke through again this time at 5:31 to give the visitors a 2-1 lead which stood until the final minute of the period when Holy Family converted on a power play.
Senior captain Sophia Jamieson and sophomore Grace Schuck assisted on both Jaguar goals.
Holy Family’s Grayson Limke scored twice in the third period including the game-winner at 2:56 then an insurance goal at 14:55 to secure their spot in the semifinals.
Jefferson sophomore goaltender Chasity Anderson made 36 saves in the loss to give her 473 saves in 17 games this season. She ends the season with a 3.55 goals against average and .892 saves percentage in her first varsity season.
