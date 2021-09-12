Nostalgia hovered over Excelsior Commons Tuesday, Aug. 31, as friends met to honor the late Dave Stearns, who coached Minnetonka girls and boys tennis for more than 30 years.
Coach Stearns’ children, Brent and Keri, wanted to have an event open to the community to memorialize all that he meant to so many during his coaching and teaching career.
People came from miles around to pay their respects to the Stearns family and share stories about the coach, who passed away from natural causes last December, shortly after his 72nd birthday. Many of those in attendance were his former players and their parents.
Players Honor Coach
Positive comments resonated throughout the evening, and some, who could not be there, sent messages to Brent Stearns.
Former Minnetonka High tennis captain Michael Tebon said, “It was a true honor and an absolute joy to play for Dave. I will always cherish the memories on and off the court with him. His joy for the game and for life was contagious. We will miss him dearly.”
Former player Daniel Wheaton, who won the state team championship under Stearns and later coached with him said, “Dave had a big and positive impact on our lives. My family knew him well. My brother Ben and I played for him all our years at Minnetonka, and we had the best experience with him. Many funny stories and good times. I learned a lot from him.”
Coaching Colleagues
Robert Finney, a fellow assistant coach with Stearns on the Minnetonka High boys basketball team, said, “Dave was a mentor to me in so many ways.”
Steve Paulsen, Stearns’ rival head coach from Edina, talked about their friendship. “Win or lose, Dave always represented Minnetonka with class. We would bounce ideas off one another and share ideas along with having our constant rivalry.”
Jim Elvestrom, Stearns’ assistant coach with the Minnetonka girls team and the father of All-Lake Conference players Annika and Karina, said, “Dave was doing what he loved - coaching the Minnetonka tennis teams. The girls have dedicated this season to him. Dave was a grandpa to all of the girls.”
Captains’ Comments
Senior captain Annika Elvestrom said, “Dave was a character, for sure. He was very happy, very lively, always able to keep us upbeat. He had lots of sayings and he gave us a list of foods not to eat - salad, turkey, bananas. We thought that was funny. I hope we can win state for him this year, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”
Captain Kariana Lien said, “Dave found different ways to motivate us. He loved to tell jokes because he knew they would make us laugh. As the coach, he was our rock. We were on such a high last season, going undefeated in all of our matches.”
Junior captain Sarah Shahbaz said, “I miss Dave a lot. He was really nice to each individual on the team. We’re definitely going to win state for him.”
Tennis parent Chad Jurgens had both of his daughters on last year’s No. 1-ranked Skipper team. “When you put good kids with good coaches, great things happen,” he said. “Dave knew how to coach young people.”
Jeff Prondzinski, head boys tennis coach at Wayzata High School, had two perspectives on Stearns. He coached against him in the spring, then in the fall he watched his daughter Maddie play for the Minnetonka girls team.
Easy to be His Friend
“Dave was a legend as an athlete at St. Cloud Tech and the University of Minnesota,” Prondzinski said. “And he is a legend as a teacher and coach. Besides teaching tennis, he taught life lessons and had quotes that stuck with the players. We always talked after matches and gave each other feedback. My daughter had a cool relationship with Dave. “
Lee Russeth, grandfather to the Elvestrom sisters, saw a lot of grandfather-like qualities in the way Stearns worked with his athletes.
“My friendship with Dave first started when I met him at a match at Aquila Park,” Russeth said. “Dave was very personable very patient and very dedicated to helping all of the girls.”
Final Thoughts
It was always more about relationships and friendships than winning for Dave Stearns. He won a lot, of course, but that was not his main motivation. He wanted to teach respect for the game and good sportsmanship above all. Some of the highlights of his career were a pair of state boys team championships, a state girls doubles championship with Annika Elvestrom and Sarah Shahbaz and three state individual championships with sisters Aria and Bella Lambert and boys standout Joey Richards.
Coach Stearns would have been pleased to see more than 200 people at his memorial event, and had he been there, he would have made a special effort to visit with each one of them even if it took all night. That’s the kind of person he was - a coach, a mentor, a friend and a role model for young and old alike.
