After throttling St. Louis Park 7-1 and White Bear Lake 8-0 last week, the Edina High boys hockey team does not have a game this week or early the following week.
That’s OK with Edina head coach Curt Giles, who believes that the Hornets could use eight straight practices early in the season after starting out 4-0-0.
“We will have a chance to solidify some things,” Giles said. “We need some work on the defensive side to prepare for games later in the season that might end up 1-0, 2-1 or 3-2. What we want to do is play well enough on defense to win those close ones.”
While Edina is off to a great start, so are Lake Conference rivals Minnetonka and Wayzata. Minnetonka shut out Owatonna 6-0 Dec. 2 and Wayzata posted an 6-0 shutout against Duluth East Saturday at Plymouth Ice Center.
Edina has its busiest phase of the schedule in December with two tournaments featuring back-to-back to back games - one on the Hornets’ home ice at Braemar and the other at Prior Lake’s Dakotah Ice Arena.
In the games last week, junior goalie Robbie Clarkowski led Edina. He made 15 saves in the win at St. Louis Park and followed with 11 stops in the shutout against White Bear Lake in Saturday night’s shutout.
“Robbie was on his game,” Giles said. “He is a great anchor, the foundation for our team.”
In the White Bear Lake game, every Edina line made a contribution along with six defensemen.
Defenseman Eddie Revenig opened a five-goal first period against the Bears with his first goal of the season. He would later add a pair of assists. Also scoring in the first period were Matt Mullman, Trey Fechko, Jimmy Clark and Jackson Nevers.
John Halverson, Ryan Flaherty and Riley Spindler scored for Edina in the second period, and then time passed quickly in the third.
“Against a good defensive team like White Bear Lake, you hope to get off to a good start,” Giles said. “They are almost like a northern Minnesota team the way they play.”
One of the best aspects of Edina’s win over the Bears was a team-wide appreciation for sharing the puck. On the eight goals, there was a total of 14 assists. Revenig, Clark, Halverson and Caden Fritz led the passing flurry with two assists each.
