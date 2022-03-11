No. 1-ranked Hopkins earned a return trip to the State Class 4A Girls Basketball Tournament by defeating Wayzata 84-66 March 10 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
The game stayed close throughout the first half with Hopkins holding a 41-35 lead at intermission. In the second half, Hopkins’ size and strength wore the Trojans down. And when Wayzata had to foul toward the end, Hopkins made enough free throws to hold a double-digit lead.
“We knew we were playing a good team,” said Hopkins junior forward Taylor Woodson, who scored 15 points and helped the Royals control the boards. “We had to lock in on defense.”
Hopkins’ main concern was holding Wayzata’s star senior guard, Mara Braun, in check. Braun was hot early in the game and consistent throughout, but finished slightly below her season average with 19 points.
Liv McGill, the quick sophomore guard, came to the front for Hopkins with 21 points and a number of key steals and assists. Teammate Nu Nu Agara scored 20. And 6-4 McDonald’s All-American Maya Nnaji scored 17. Amaya Battle, the University of Minnesota recruit, scored eight and Kelly Boyle rounded out Hopkins’ scoring with three.
In support of Braun, Wayzata had three other double-figure scorers - Abby Krzewinski with 14, Shannon Fornshell with 12 and Brynn Senden with eight. Siri Prosser was next with five points and Sophie Hawkinson and Ellie Wildermuth had three apiece.
Hopkins advances to state with a 23-1 record. Wayzata finished the season 18-9 overall.
