Coach Sami Reber’s Edina High girls hockey team is younger than usual this year, but returns a handful of the best players from last season’s State Class AA Tournament champions.
Team leaders are defensemen Vivian Jungels, Sami Hankinson and Haley Maxwell, goaltender Uma Corniea and forwards Jane Kuehl, Berit Lindborg, Ellie Chapman, Hannah Halverson and Lauren Zawoyski.
Two games in Duluth last weekend showed that Edina is a top contender to win state again this season. The Hornets trounced private-school power Duluth Marshall 8-0 Friday night with Corniea in goal. It was more of the same Saturday as Edina topped the Duluth Stars 8-0 with alternate goalie Nora Hannan posting the wins.
There was no shortage of opportunity for Edina in either game. The Hornets fired 36 shots on net against Duluth Marshall and added 58 shots on net against the Stars.
Results of opening weekend show that the Hornets have three strong lines, with scorers in abundance.
Lindborg led the way with two goals in the Duluth Marshall game, while Maxwell and Whitney Horton each contributed a goal and three assists. Chapman and Halverson each chipped in with a goal and an assist. Kuehl and Zawoyski added the other goals. Jungels led the defense and contributed offensively with a pair of assists. Corniea faced only six shots and stopped all of them.
Lindborg posted Edina’s first five-point game of the season in the win over the Stars, finishing with a goal and four assists. Jungels had a goal and three assists, Kuehl and Chapman fired in two goals each. Other goals were scored by Halverson and Taylor Porthan. Hankinson carded two assists.
Edina Boys
Coach Curt Giles recently selected his roster after Edina’s annual tryout week.
The 2021 edition jumped into the season with scrimmages against Lake Conference rivals Wayzata and Minnetonka Saturday, Nov. 20, on home ice at Braemar Arena.
“The scrimmages were a good start to the season,” Giles said. Edina starts 2021-22 the same way it starts every season - ranked among the state’s top 10 in the preseason poll.
“Rankings don’t really mean much until the end of the season,” Giles commented. “But it is nice to be picked in the top 10. That shows a little bit of respect for our program. My hope is that we will be better in January than we are now. And that we will also improve in February and in March.”
The Hornets return five of the premier players in the Lake Conference - junior goaltender Robbie Clarkowski, junior forward Jimmy Clark, senior forwards A.J. Doll and Trey Fechko and senior defenseman Wyatt Wurst.
Clark is the Hornets’ top returning scorer after amassing 25 points last season on 15 goals and 10 assists. Fechko, who has signed a national letter of intent to play for Arizona State, had 24 points last season on nine goals and 15 assists as the Hornets finished 10-8-2 overall.
Doll is coming back from an injury sustained during football season. “A.J. says he is the healthiest he has been in three years,” Giles noted. “He has already made the transition from football to hockey. He is a really good leader who plays both ends of the rink.”
Edina will open the season in the Turkey Trot this week at Plymouth Ice Center. The Hornets play Maple Grove at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, with Wayzata playing Moorhead at 7. The winners play for the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. The first-round losers play at 5 Saturday for third place.
