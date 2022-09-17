Power Rankings
It’s no surprise that the Sun’s Prep Power Rankings have changed in Class 6A football after No. 2 Eden Prairie defeated No. 1 Lakeville North 21-6 Sept. 16 at Eden Prairie.
The Eagles, coached by Mike Grant, jump to No. 1 this week, with Maple Grove, a 41-27 winner over Minnetonka last week as the new No. 2.
Rosemount and Prior Lake both had nice victories last week to joint Eden Prairie and Maple Grove as 3-0 teams. On the east side of the Twin Cities, Woodbury and Stillwater remained perfect at 3-0, while Centennial barely escaped a scare against Totino-Grace to maintain its place at the 3-0 table. Big game this week - Sept. 22 - Eden Prairie at Rosemount.
Lakeville South, Shakopee and Minnetonka remain the frontrunners at the 2-1 level.
Here are this week’s Power Rankings: 1. Eden Prairie (3-0), 2. Maple Grove (3-0), 3. Lakeville South (2-1), 4. Prior Lake (3-0), 5. Woodbury (3-0), 6. Stillwater (3-0), 7. Rosemount (3-0), 8. Minnetonka (2-1), 9. Shakopee (2-1), 10. Centennial (3-0).
Prime Time Players
Each week, the Sun sports staff selects Prime Time Players of the Week.
These players were among the top guns in the metro area Sept. 15 and 16.
• Junior quarterback Milos Spasojevic was dialed in during a 41-27 loss to Maple Grove as he completed 22 of 28 passes for 233 yards and two TDs.
• Eden Prairie captain and defensive back Devin Jordan made the defensive play of the week, returning an interception 75 yards in the 21-6 victory over Lakeville South.
• Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone threw three touchdown passes and also caught a touchdown pass as the Falcons decimated District 281 rival Cooper 63-7.
• Providence Academy senior halfback and captain Stormy Knight scored four rushing touchdowns in a 49-6 Lions’ feast against Academy Force.
