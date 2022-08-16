Matt Dahlien was a good athlete for baseball and basketball teams at Edina High in the early 1990s and went on from his hometown to graduate from the University of Notre Dame. As an Edina sports dad the past few years, he watched his daughter Maddie become perhaps the greatest female athlete in Hornet history. She set a record by scoring 37 soccer goals in one season and won 10 medals in state track - five golds and five silvers.

Dahlien brings the perspective of an athlete and a parent to his new role as president of the Edina Athletic Boosters and is determined to continue offering the benefits both he and his daughter enjoyed as Hornet athletes.

