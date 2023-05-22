Minnetonka girls track coach Jane Reimer-Morgan felt “nervous the entire time” during the State Class AAA True Team Meet May 19 at Stillwater High.
As it turned out, she could have been a bit less nervous. Her Skippers pulled away late in the meet to win the championship with 1253 points. Lake Conference rival Wayzata finished second with 1132.
“We won some events and had a lot of personal records,” coach Reimer-Morgan said. “Coaching is a lot of fun, but also a lot of work. I have a great staff and the girls are great to work with, so I feel blessed.”
During more than 30 seasons with Minnetonka, Reimer-Morgan has been head coach or assistant coach on nine state-championship teams. Winning the title this year is one of her best highlights because of the Skippers’ wide margin over teams like Wayzata, Rosemount, Lakeville South, Stillwater and Mounds View, who are traditional True Team powers.
Minnetonka scored big points across the board, but the top performer was junior Claire Kohler, who won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, anchored the 4x400-meter relay to victory and also scored in the triple jump.
Big points were provided by eighth-grader Evie Malec, who upset Wayzata captain Teegan Anderson for first place in the 1600. Malec ran 4:55.52 to Anderson’s 4:55.61 in a photo finish. In the 800, the results were reversed with Anderson winning in 2:12.72 and Malec placing second in 2:14.23.
“Evie is a prodigy,” coach Reimer-Morgan said. “She ran on our winning 4x400 relay with Claire Kohler, Megan Corkery and Ella Graham.”
The Skippers took second place in the 4x800 relay with Corkery, Olivia Muehlstedt, Bridger Koller and Graham
Each team was allowed to enter individuals in four events, but because of their depth, the Skippers didn’t need to use all of their top performers in four events.
Lucy Hiller, one of the senior captains, is one of the athletes who stayed busy all day. She placed third in the 200-meter dash, third in the triple jump, fourth in the long jump and scored in the shot put.
One of Minnetonka’s best events was the high jump. Junior Mya Folken won with a best of 5 feet, 4 inches and senior Winona Stone cleared 5 feet for second place. Junior Anna Gorun tied for fourth with a best of 4-10.
Minnetonka sprint leader, sophomore Zeal Kuku, earned big points with places in three individual events. She won the 200-meter dash in 25.59 seconds, took third in the 400 and ran seventh in the 100.
Other good Minnetonka places in running events were Koller’s fourth place in the 800, Charlotte Roehl’s ninth place in the 400, Avery Marasco-Johnson’s seventh place in the 1600 and sixth place in the 3200.
Senior Ruby Pajibo had a personal best of 14.59 for third place in the 100-meter hurdles and also scored in the long jump. Anna Badgley placed eighth in the triple jump.
Anna McKinney placed in both hurdles, taking fifth in the 100s and sixth in the 300s. Carly Pfeffer placed ninth in the shot put.
Sophomore pole vaulter Harley Wock set a personal record of 11 feet to tie for fourth place.
