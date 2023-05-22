Anna Gorun
Minnetonka high jumper Anna Gorun scores points at True Team state.
Claire Kohler
Minnetonka junior Claire Kohler is a double state champion in the hurdles.

Minnetonka girls track coach Jane Reimer-Morgan felt “nervous the entire time” during the State Class AAA True Team Meet May 19 at Stillwater High.

As it turned out, she could have been a bit less nervous. Her Skippers pulled away late in the meet to win the championship with 1253 points. Lake Conference rival Wayzata finished second with 1132.

