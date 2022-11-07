The weather was cold Saturday morning, Nov. 5, in Northfield. But once the race began, Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky didn’t notice.
In her final high school race, Nechanicky accomplished two goals - winning the state team title and also taking the individual title in a meet-record 5K time of 16:47.7. She has had five races in a row under 17 minutes, Nechanicky’s time was not all that surprising. But to do it on such a gold day, with a race-time temperature of 39 degrees, was still quite impressive.
At the finish line, Nechanicky raised her hands over her head. She had not done that in any previous races, however, when you win state in your senior year, why not?
“I didn’t plan what to do at the finish line,” she said, appearing barely tired in a postrace interview. “It was an awesome way to end the season.”
Nechanicky went on to tell how much her teammates helped her relax before the race.
“We were giggling,” she said. “And we were thinking - get the job done.”
As for breaking the state Class AAA record, Nechanicky said, “I wasn’t going for any certain time. It looked like [from the forecast] that it might rain today. I am glad it didn’t.”
“I was emotional before the race,” Wayzata senior Teegan Anderson said. “It was kind of sad because this was my final high school race.”
Anderson had a memorable day, placing ninth in 19:19.0. “My goal was to improve from last year, and I did it,” she said. “I hung in there as long as I could.”
There were five Lake Conference girls among the state’s top 10 - Nechanicky first, Hopkins’ Sydney Drevlow second, Minnetonka’s Evie Malec and Maya Mor sixth and seventh and Anderson ninth. Grace Mignone, another Wayzata senior, placed 12th in 18:30.3, while Wayzata ninth-grader Maddie Gullickson placed 16th in 18:33.3.
Some day, Gullickson might be in Nechanicky’s shoes as the state’s best runner. For now, she is simply happy she could contribute to winning the state team title.
Like Nechanicky, Wayzata’s youngest varsity runner put the cold on hold when the race began.
“I like running when it’s cold,” she said. “You just have to go out and have fun.”
Sophomore Aly Kleyman was Wayzata’s fifth counter, taking 22nd place to become the Trojans’ fifth All-Stater, in 19:04.3. Eighth-grader Aubrey Smith placed 31st and senior Grace Weber crossed the line in 38th place.
