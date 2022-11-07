Abbey Nechanicky
Buy Now

Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata wins the state cross country title Nov. 5 in Northfield.

The weather was cold Saturday morning, Nov. 5, in Northfield. But once the race began, Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky didn’t notice.

In her final high school race, Nechanicky accomplished two goals - winning the state team title and also taking the individual title in a meet-record 5K time of 16:47.7. She has had five races in a row under 17 minutes, Nechanicky’s time was not all that surprising. But to do it on such a gold day, with a race-time temperature of 39 degrees, was still quite impressive.

Tags

Load comments