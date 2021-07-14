Kevin Fricke of the Bunny’s Bar & Grill men’s 35 & Over softball team refused to let Davanni’s upset his team Wednesday, June 30, at Van Valkenburg Park.
Before Fricke came to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning, Bunny’s, trailing 8-6, had loaded the bases with one out. Davanni’s decided to walk Greg Roth to get to Fricke. It was a move some other teams have made because Roth is one of the most prolific home run hitters in Edina history.
As Fricke came to the plate, this was the second time Roth had been passed to get to him. Twice in one night didn’t sit well with him, so he drove the ball to deep left field where it hit halfway up the cyclone fence. Before the ball was relayed to home plate, Roth had scored the winning run for a 9-8 final score.
“This isn’t the first time a team has walked Greg intentionally, “ Fricke said after the game.
A grand-slam homer would have been nice, Fricke thought, but a bases-clearing double was enough to get the job done.
“I kind of tomahawked the pitch,” Fricke said.
As for the low score of the game, Fricke commented, “We have to start hitting again.”
Bryan Fricke, Kevin’s younger brother, was impressed with the way Davanni’s competed. “That was the toughest game we’ve had this season except for the Love Handles,” he said. “A player who had to step up [Kevin] did step up. I give a lot of credit to Davanni’s pitcher [Lucas Eddington]. He threw a curveball that gave us some trouble. We were missing two of our key player tonight - Bryan Shoop [second base] and John Farrell [shortstop], but we had guys to fill in - Jack Tornquist at second base and Roth at shortstop. We didn’t have our Bunny’s inning [double-figure runs].”
Reverend Jon Good, captain of Davanni’s, has not been on the winning side against Bunny’s in nine years.
“We had our chance tonight,” he said. “We got to the bottom of the seventh with a two-run lead, then they got the big hit.”
Good came over to see the Bunny’s team after the game and gave each player a green discount card to eat at Davanni’s - $3 off an any order of $20 or more.
Bryan Fricke was pleased with the gesture. His team usually patronizes its own sponsor, Bunny’s in St. Louis Park. However, he does enjoy Davanni’s pizza and hot hoagies. “I’ll use the coupon on family night,” he said.
In another well-played game played June 30, the Love Handles, who are second behind Bunny’s in the standings, moved to 10-2 with a 17-16 victory over C-Side.
Wednesday, July 7, was designated a holiday week for the 35 & Over League, which will resume action July 14 at Van Valkenburg Park. The schedule that evening features a contenders’ battle between Bunny’s and Federated Insurance at 6:15 p.m. Also at 6:15, Davanni’s will take on Vic Halverson’s club, the Unified Fielders. At 7:20, C-Side will play the Metropolitan Ford Mustangs and the Love Handles will face Urgency Room. In 8:30 games, the Boys of Summer will compete against the Dogs of Corn and C-Side will play its second game of the evening against the Bruce Avenue All-Stars.
