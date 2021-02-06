Paul Twenge did not became a baseball coach with the anticipation of winning awards. Rather, it was his love of the game that led to this career path.
In recognition of a career that has included close to 1,000 wins, Minnetonka High’s coach Twenge has been named to the Class of 2021 by the National High School Baseball Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame.
This high honor follows another that Twenge received in 2018 when he was named National High School Baseball Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches’ Association.
Twenge began coaching in the high school ranks in St. Thomas, North Dakota, and from there he went on to his first college coaching position at South Dakota State University. His first job in Minnesota was the head coaching position at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids. He later reached the big time in college coaching as the head man at NCAA Division I Valparaiso University in Indiana.
“I never expected the Valparaiso opportunity,” Twenge said during an interview last week. “When I was a student in college, I decided I wanted to be a high school baseball coach. And I thought, if I could someday coach at a small college, that would be great.”
After coaching at Valparaiso, Twenge, indeed, had a chance to coach high school baseball. He moved his family to the Lake Minnetonka area when he accepted the head baseball job at Minnetonka High. Twenge has coached great teams in the Skipper program since arriving in 2006, including teams that placed second (2018) and third (2013) at state. And there has been no shortage of individual honors for him. He was selected Section 2AAAA Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2018 and also honored as State Class AAAA Coach of the Year in 2018.
“I am convinced not a moment goes by when Paul isn’t thinking about baseball,” Minnetonka High activities director Ted Schultz said. “He has been blessed to have a career influencing students through the game he loves. Paul has had great success at all levels of baseball, and we are very fortunate to have him as our head coach.”
“As a coach, you compile your record on the backs of your players and with the help of your assistant coaches,” Twenge said, deflecting the credit for Minnetonka’s success to others.
Twenge talked about how he met many of his best friends through baseball.
“Baseball is a small world, and the coaches are a close-knit group,” he observed. “The hall of fame award is very special to me because it is an award from my peers. Not everybody gets to be inducted in a national hall of fame. Without a doubt, the best part of coaching for me is the interaction with the players and watching their development in the game.”
Twenge grew up in the small town of Hatton, North Dakota, where one of his classmates was Dave Lee of WCCO Radio fame. At Mayville State College in his home state, Twenge played on the baseball and football teams.
Because winter baseball opportunities were limited, living in northern states like North Dakota and Minnesota, Twenge stayed busy in the off-season by officiating high school, and eventually college, basketball games.
Twenge’s broad perspective on sports and activities made him a natural for his position as associate activities coordinator at Minnetonka High, where he works closely with activities director Schultz. Together, they make the schedules for all activities and also supervise at various contests each week. Minnetonka offers 27 different sports, as well as other activities for clubs, music and the arts.
As he looks to the future, Twenge talked about what it has been like to work in a community like Minnetonka.
“The Minnetonka community steps forward for all sports, all activities,” coach Twenge said. “Our taxpayers are always willing to take it one step higher to help all programs in our schools.”
