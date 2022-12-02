Kelsey Phillips
Buy Now

Kelsey Phillips led Minnetonka High to back-to-back state titles in girls tennis.

In four seasons with the Minnetonka High girls tennis team, Kelsey Phillips became one of the most successful players in program history.

Her credits include two gold medals for state team championships and a silver medal for 2022 state singles. Those achievements set her up nicely for college, and Phillips has earned a Division I scholarship at the University of Montana.

Tags

Load comments