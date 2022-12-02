In four seasons with the Minnetonka High girls tennis team, Kelsey Phillips became one of the most successful players in program history.
Her credits include two gold medals for state team championships and a silver medal for 2022 state singles. Those achievements set her up nicely for college, and Phillips has earned a Division I scholarship at the University of Montana.
Freshmen and sophomores led the Montana squad this year, and Phillips looks forward to joining a program that is on the upswing.
“I visited five colleges,” she said. “When I visited Montana, I was in awe of the community vibe and felt at home there. The head coach, Steve Ascher, emphasizes player development. He was the first coach I talked to who spoke about training in-depth.”
Phillips is a prom e recruit for college tennis because her background includes significant experience in both singles and doubles. College players generally compete in both.
“At Minnetonka, I had a chance to play a lot of doubles with Karina Elvestrom [a junior captain this season],” Phillips said.
As a senior this year, Phillips played first singles and first doubles. She shared the first singles position with two-time state singles champion Sarah Shahbaz, the player who defeated her in the 2022 state title match.
“It helped me and helped Sarah that we were able to practice with each other every day,” Phillips said.
In the championship match at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center, Shahbaz had an edge due to the playing surface. The previous week on a faster surface at Gustavus Adolphus College, Phillips defeated Shahbaz.
Phillips felt she was fortunate to play for two highly successful head coaches in the Minnetonka program. Her ninth-grade and sophomore seasons were under the direction of the late Dave Stearns, who passed away from natural causes in December of 2020 after leading the Skippers to an undefeated season. Unfortunately, there was no State Tournament that year, due to COVID-19, so Stearns didn’t live to see his dream of a state girls team title come to fruition. However, he did win two state titles with his Minnetonka boys teams.
“The players thought of Dave as our grandpa,” Phillips said. “I feel fortunate that he coached me and supported me. The strategy he taught me really helped in doubles. When we won the state championships the last two years, I sensed that Dave was watching down on us.”
Coach Brent Lundell, the Skippers’ leader the last two seasons, helped elevate Phillips’ game to a higher level.
“Brent’s son [Maddox] plays in national tournaments, and Brent understands what it takes to get a player ready for college,” Phillips said. “My competitiveness rose with his coaching.”
“Kelsey and Sarah Shahbaz are generational players,” Lundell said. “Kelsey’s development shows what hard work can do for a player. Like every power player, she has a fireball first serve. At the next level, she will work on placement for the first serve and add more variety for the second serve. Kelsey is one of those players everyone else on the team gravitates toward. She is vocal in psyching herself and her teammates up [during matches] and she practices extremely hard.”
In addition to her coaches, Phillips credits the other 11 seniors on this year’s varsity for making her the accomplished player that she has become.
“We were expected to win state this year,” she said. “And that was kind of stressful. We all have the drive and determination to reach our goal. There wasn’t a person in the group that didn’t improve every year. On any other team, some of the girls who played down in our lineup would have been first or second singles or first doubles.”
In addition to Minnetonka’s tennis achievements, Phillips is proud of the academic success the team as had.
Phillips carries a weighted GPA of 4.2 into the home stretch of her senior year and will continue to stress academics when she goes to college.
The Minnetonka captain said she might like to try professional tennis in the future, however, she observed, “It depends on where my education takes me.”
As she prepares for college tennis, Phillips will play frequently indoors during the off season. She has the power to advance to the next level with a serve in excess of 100 miles per hour. When the radar gun at Baseline Tennis Center showed her hardest serves at 103 and 104 miles per hour, fans took notice. College opponents will have to deal with that serve along with solid ground strokes on the forehand and backhand sides and a player who fights for every point. No question that Montana has signed an outstanding prospect.
