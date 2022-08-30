Donny Erdall
Minnetonka Millers pitcher Donny Erdall (right) with his catcher, 17-year-old Max Pederson, following an 11-6 win over the Minneapolis Cobras.

Donny Erdall, the Minnetonka Millers’ all-time pitching victories and strikeouts, added another chapter to his certain hall-of-fame career Saturday, Aug. 20, in the State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament at Palm Field in St. Anthony.

Erdall did not pitch in any of Minnetonka’s first four state tourney games, but was there when the team needed him most. He picked up the win as the Millers stayed alive in double-elimination play with an 11-6 victory over the arch rival Minneapolis Cobras.

