Donny Erdall, the Minnetonka Millers’ all-time pitching victories and strikeouts, added another chapter to his certain hall-of-fame career Saturday, Aug. 20, in the State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament at Palm Field in St. Anthony.
Erdall did not pitch in any of Minnetonka’s first four state tourney games, but was there when the team needed him most. He picked up the win as the Millers stayed alive in double-elimination play with an 11-6 victory over the arch rival Minneapolis Cobras.
Earlier in the day, Sam Schlecht, the 19-year-old Millers rookie, won his third state game by setting down defending state champion St. Paul Air Freight Unlimited 11-3.
Erdall was just as ready for his assignment as Schlecht was for his.
“Today was a good time for us to start swinging the bats,” Erdall said after the second game of the afternoon.
“I’ve been playing behind Donny for 15 years,” Millers teammate Blaine Rutledge said of Erdall. “I knew he would do the job today.”
Minnetonka took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first against the Cobras and never trailed in the ballgame. The Cobras got two runs in the bottom of the first, but the Millers stayed ahead with hitting from the top of the order to the bottom.
Rutledge swung a big bat, going three-for-five. In the top of the first, he singled, stole second and third and came home on a double by Mike Davis. Joe Shallenberger followed with an RBI double, and then Jack Hanson singled to bring Shallenberger home.
Minnetonka added three runs in the top of the third when Davis hit a 370-foot homer and Jack Hanson lofted a 380-foot shot out of the park.
Rutledge doubled off the center field fence in the fourth, sending Minnetonka catcher Max Pederson from first to third, and then Davis hit a sacrifice fly to right field.
It was more of the same in the fifth as Minnetonka padded its lead with key hits from the Thimsen brothers. Nick singled and stole second, and then scored on Joel’s single. Rutledge singled, increasing the lead to 7-3.
Shallenberger hit a single to open the top of the seventh, and then Hanson belted a 400-foot homer to make the count 9-3. A three-run homer by the Cobras cut the lead in half in the bottom of the seventh, and in the eighth, Erdall was relieved by Paul Voelker, who didn’t allow a run the rest of the way.
Minnetonka added to its lead in the top of the ninth. Hanson and Nick Thimsen hit singles, and then Joel Thimsen walked to set the stage for a two-run single by designated hitter Ryan Poppitz.
“It wasn’t a pretty win, but we’ll take it,” Erdall said. “My goals going into the game were no walks and no big innings.”
Erdall walked only three in seven innings with his slider breaking sharply and his fastball arriving at several different speeds.
Seventeen-year-old catcher Pederson had the day of his life, catching for the all-time great Erdall and then for Voelker, who made it to the Triple-A level in pro baseball with the Detroit Tigers organization.
“It is fun to catch for guys like Donny and Paul,” Pederson said. “I am learning a lot from them.”
Reacting to Pederson’s comment, Erdall quipped, “The kid was in diapers the year I joined the Millers. He is very mature for his age and always does a great job behind the plate, and he doesn’t get upset if I shake him off.”
Millers 11
Air Freight 3
The Millers’ victory over Air Freight was especially gratifying for manager Kevin Hoy, who remembered the day Air Freight knocked his team out of championship contention in 2021.
Schlecht pitched his third win of the State Tournament to tie the all-time record.
Minnetonka put the game out of reach early and led 7-0 after four innings. Rutledge hit a three-run homer over the center field fence in the first inning. The ball landed 385 feet from home plate.
Tommy Cummings hit a solo homer in the fifth to close Minnetonka’s lead to 8-1, and the bottom of the sixth Nate Pierce of Air Freight hit a two-run homer to make it 8-3.
Then the roof fell in on Air Freight in the seventh inning. Rutledge hit a 370-foot homer to right center that was followed by Davis’ 390-foot homer and Shallenberger’s mammoth 425-foot homer that made it all the way to the soccer field, 70 feet past the center field fence.
“I’ll take it,” Shallenberger said. “My first three at-bats, I hit the ball zero feet [although he walked twice]. After that 425 sounds pretty good.”
“Three consecutive home runs doesn’t happen very often,” Rutledge commented. “We waited for the pitches we wanted and put the barrel on the ball. This is a short park and the wind was blowing out today, so it was good we got a few balls up in the air.”
