High school wrestlers from Minnetonka and Edina High Schools went pin crazy Jan. 26 in a Lake Conference dual meet.

Of the 14 matches, 12 ended in pins, so the only two decisions in the match came into play and made Minnetonka a 40-39 winner. Wrestling at 170 pounds for the Skippers, John Mueller won a major decision 12-0 over Eric Camp. Edina’s decision win at 145 pounds was senior Owen Hipps taking down Lance Hoglund 8-3.

Tags

Load comments