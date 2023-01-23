It was no contest in the State Class AA Boys True Team Aquatics Meet Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Pool.

Minnetonka was all over the victory stand with 2274 points. The Skippers were joined in the top five by their Lake Conference rivals from Wayzata (second with 1786) and Edina (fourth with 1561). Prior Lake took third place with 1683.

Tags

Load comments