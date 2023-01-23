It was no contest in the State Class AA Boys True Team Aquatics Meet Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Pool.
Minnetonka was all over the victory stand with 2274 points. The Skippers were joined in the top five by their Lake Conference rivals from Wayzata (second with 1786) and Edina (fourth with 1561). Prior Lake took third place with 1683.
The Skippers opened the state meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay with Ben Jabs, Daniel Shelstad, Max Louis and Graham Muench posting a time of 1:36.15. Edina took third place with Jiarui Xue, Rohan D’Souza Larson and Bob Zhang. Wayzata placed fifth with Arthur Wei, Adam Liu,Gray Sisco and Leo Kenigsberg.
William Kirven from Wayzata was the highest Lake Conference finisher in the 200-yard freestyle with sixth place. Jabs from Minnetonka was seventh and Sisco from Wayzata took eighth.
Evan Witte of Minnetonka placed second in the 200-yard individual medley behind Stillwater’s Jackson Kogler. Xue from Edin was the third-place swimmer.
Wayzata’s Kirchner took second place in the 50 freestyle with his fastest time of the season, 21.55. Shelstad of Minnetonka was fourth in 21.74, followed by Edina’s D’Souza Larson in fifth place with a time of 21.75. Nico Leibert of Edina and Muench from Minnetonka placed eighth and ninth.
Senior Henry Ross of Wayzata finished second to Eagan’s Owen Kipp in diving. Trey Maroney of Minnetonka was fifth.
Sisco and Max Carter of Wayzata finished third and fourth in the 100 butterfly. Minnetonka took places 6-7-8 with Myonghai Choi, Reece Carlson and Max Louie.
The 100 freestyle was a highlight for champion Evan Witte of Minnetonka, who swam 47.2. Wayzata’s Kirchner and Liu finished fourth and sixth. Tonka earned places 7 and 10 with Brix Dewitt and Muench.
Edina’s Xue swam 4:40.25 for third place in the 500 freestyle. Ethan Kosin of Prior Lake was the winner in 4:36.49. Kirven from Wayzata took fourth place. Minnetonka’s Bennett Molitor-Kirsch placed eighth.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Tonka added big points with a win from Shelstad, Muench, Dewitt and Witte in 1:26.41. Edina placed fifth with Leibert, Patrick Curran, Jack Goepfrich and Zhang in 1:29.97. Tonka’s second team of Choi, William Anderson, William Poey and Molitor-Kirsch finished eighth.
Going into the final three events, Minnetonka had already wrapped up the title, but instead of coasting, the Skippers added to their margin.
Jabs finished third in the 100 backstroke, which was won by Prior Lake’s Kosin. Carter from Wayzata took fifth place, while Michael Lesage from Minnetonka took seventh. Jeffrey Lan of Wayzata placed 10th.
Edina’s highlight of the state meet was D’Souza Larson’s championship in the 100 breaststroke. He posted a time of 57.82. Minnetonka took fourth place with Shelstad and eighth with Soonhong Chua. Wayzata’s Liu took seventh place.
Minnetonka concluded the meet with third place in the 400 freestyle relay. Witte, Jabs, Louie and Dewitt had a time of 3:11.57. Edina finished fourth with Xue, D’Souza Laron, Goepfrich and Curran. Wayzata had two teams in the top 10 with Sisco, Kirchner, Kenigsberg and Caden Hou taking sixth and Wei, Liu, Kirven and Carter placing seventh. Minnetonka was ninth with Molitor-Kirsch, Lesage, Carlson and Nicolas Quintana.
Class AA
Team Totals
1. Minnetonka 2274, 2. Wayzata 1786, 3. Prior Lake 1683, 4. Edina 1561, 5. Chanhassen-Chaska 1556, 6. East Ridge 1391, 7. Eagan 1258, 8. Lakeville South 1255, 9. Brainerd 1252, 10. Maple Grove 1249.5, 11. Duluth East 1184, 12. Stillwater 1090.5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.