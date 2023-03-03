Ryan Holzer
Senior defenseman Ryan Holzer of the Minnetonka boys hockey team thanks the Skipper fans for their support.
Minnetonka foursome
Minnetonka boys take control of the center-ice area in the Skippers' 2-1 overtime win over Chanhassen. From left to right are Hagen Burrows (19), John Stout (23), Javon Moore (22) and captain Gavin Garry (15).
Kaizer Nelson
Minnetonka's winning goalie Kaizer Nelson (31) celebrates with defenseman John Stout (23) after the Skippers take the section boys hockey title March 2 at Braemar Arena.
Jack Sand
Forward Jack Sand (9) of the Minnetonka boys hockey team collides with Chanhassen's Caden Lee in the section finals March 2.

Minnetonka High boys hockey coach Sean Goldsworthy didn’t need ‘Goldy’s Horseshoe’ to win a 2-1 decision over Chanhassen in the Section 2AA finals March 2 before a sell-out crowd at Braemar Arena.

When Minnetonka won the state Class AA hockey title in 2018, the Skippers almost didn’t get out of the section, but a goal by Teddy Lagerback with less than a second remaining in the finals against Holy Family Catholic sent the game into overtime. Once in overtime the Skippers won. That’s the night the legend of Goldy’s Horseshoe began.

