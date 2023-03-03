Minnetonka boys take control of the center-ice area in the Skippers' 2-1 overtime win over Chanhassen. From left to right are Hagen Burrows (19), John Stout (23), Javon Moore (22) and captain Gavin Garry (15).
Minnetonka High boys hockey coach Sean Goldsworthy didn’t need ‘Goldy’s Horseshoe’ to win a 2-1 decision over Chanhassen in the Section 2AA finals March 2 before a sell-out crowd at Braemar Arena.
When Minnetonka won the state Class AA hockey title in 2018, the Skippers almost didn’t get out of the section, but a goal by Teddy Lagerback with less than a second remaining in the finals against Holy Family Catholic sent the game into overtime. Once in overtime the Skippers won. That’s the night the legend of Goldy’s Horseshoe began.
There were no miracles or late goals in the win over Chanhassen March 2. The Skippers won with old-fashioned, hard-checking hockey and the steady goaltending of senior Kaizer Nelson, who made 33 saves on 34 shots, to outduel junior goalie Kam Hendrickson of the Storm.
The first two periods of the game were scoreless with the goalies matching save for save.
At the 9:29 mark of the third period, Micah Saxon scored to put Chanhassen ahead. A minute later, the Storm took the only penalty of the game, giving Minnetonka a much-needed power play that resulted in a conversion by Luke Garry on assists from Ashton Schultz and Danny Pasqua.
After that, it appeared that Chanhassen was playing for overtime. Storm players began icing the puck at almost every opportunity. That continued in the first overtime, which was eight minutes in duration.
After the rink was resurfaced, the second overtime was scheduled for 17 minutes, but never got that far. Alex Lunski scored the game-winner at 2:12 with teammates Max Krebsbach and Jack Sand assisting.
Gloves and sticks flew into the air as the Skippers cleared the bench and rushed to congratulate their goalie, Nelson.
In a nice gesture of sportsmanship goalie Hendrickson of the Storm skated over to the Minnetonka team and shook hands with each of the Skippers.
Coach Goldsworthy returned the favor by praising Chanhassen’s effort.
“This was such a high-end hockey game,” he said. “It was a championship-level game for both teams with a lot of good clean hockey.”
Minnetonka prefers five-on-five hockey to constant power plays and penalty kills. The Skippers could see early on that the officials weren’t going to call any ticky-tack penalties. There were good checks on both sides, but no slashes, trips or questionable attacks from behind.
In more than 60 minutes, the Skippers did not take a single penalty.
Defensively, both sides were exceptionally well prepared and motivated.
Early this season, the west metro rivals played a similar game that Chanhassen won 4-1. It was closer that the scored indicated because two of the Storm’s goals settled in an empty net after Goldsworthy pulled Nelson in favor of an extra attacker.
Goldsworthy talked about how a tough regular-season schedule prepared his team for victory in the section finals: “This was our sixth game like this. Every night in the Lake Conference we faced tough competition. Our guys are not going to panic [when they are behind in the third period].”
Goldsworthy added, “Kaizer got into a good rhythm. You can tell he’s a senior. The one goal Chanhassen scored was on a terrible bounce [off the back wall]. Kaizer was able to match their goaltender.”
Minnetonka and Chanhassen looked like mirror-image teams, and coach Goldsworthy explained why: “Chanhassen is a team that has similar speed and similar depth with us, and the goalies on both sides are very good.”
As the Skippers advance to state, Goldsworthy is confident.
“We are No. 1 in every poll,” he said. “And we have beaten every one of the top teams.”
The Skippers go to state with an overall record of 26-2-0. They won the Lake Conference title with a 9-1-0 record, the only loss coming at the hands of Wayzata 3-1.
