At this point in the season, Minnetonka is the clear No. 1 in Minnesota high school girls aquatics.
The Skippers solidified their No. 1 state ranking in Class AA by defeating Edina 115.5-70.5. Edina had its share of wins, but the Skippers’ depth produced the final 45-point margin.
Minnetonka opened the meet with a crisp performance in the 200-yard medley relay. Paige Dillon, Quinci Wheeler, Emily Harstad and Annabelle Wentzel went 1:48.73. Edina took second place with Lauren Dewing, Ella Hall, Skyler Kieffer and Anna Schrag swimming 1:50.66.
Edina All-American Katie McCarthy won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:54.93. Her closest challenger, Minnetonka’s Audrey Soetanto, swam 1:56.81. Addie Diaz and Nadia Helm of the Skippers placed third and fourth.
Minnetonka had a 1-2-3 finish in the 200-yard individual medley with Dillon, Maija Kangas and Wentzel. Dillon’s winning time was 2:09.91.
Regan Miller of Minnetonka breezed to first place in the 50 freestyle with her time of 23.76. Edina’s Kieffer and Libbi McCarthy took second and third.
Edina diver Shanze Karimi was on her game, winning the event with 258.25 points. Second place went to Rachel Patton of the Skippers and Zara Karimi placed third.
Edina’s Kieffer won the 100 butterfly in 57.50 with Wentzel and Harstad of Tonka placing second and third.
Regan Miller of the Skippers won her second event of the day by taking the 100 freestyle in 52.54. Soetanto of Minnetonka was second. Edina’s Libbi McCarthy and Tonka’s Nadia Helm finished in a dead heat, earning 2.5 team points each.
Katie McCarthy of Edina joined Minnetonka’s Miller as a double winner in her second individual event of the day. McCarthy won the 500 freestyle in 5:05.62, her best time of the season by almost four seconds. Minnetonka took second and third with Kangas and Diaz.
Edina won the 200 free relay in 1:37.66 with Hall, Libbi McCarthy, Kieffer and Katie McCarthy. Minnetonka swam 1:38.30 for second place with Dillon, Helm, Wentzel and Miller. The Skippers picked up third-place points with Rachel Shelstad, Harstad, Aralyn Vogel and Diaz.
Dillon of Minnetonka earned firs in the 100 backstroke in 58.75. Maggie Rhodes and Henley Hatzung of the Skippers swam second and third.
Minnetonka’s Wheeler won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.39, while Edina’s Hall took second place in 1:09.31. Rylie Ulett of Minnetonka was third.
Miller, Helm, Diaz and Soetanto combined to give Minnetonka first place in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:35.85. Edina took second place with Schrag, the McCarthy sisters and Dewing.
Minnetonka has one more big challenge on the way to the Lake title. Wayzata hosts the Skippers at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Lifetime Fitness in Plymouth. The Edina Hornets take on Eden Prairie in a 5:30 p.m. dual meet Thursday at Eden Prairie Community Center.
