Meghan Jurgens is winning consistently at first doubles for Minnetonka.

In one of its toughest tests of the 2022 season, Minnetonka’s girls tennis team defeated The Blake School 5-2 last week.

Minnetonka head coach Brent Lundell didn’t use his strongest lineup, holding out his top two singles players, Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips, and a top doubles player, Emilija Medzuikaite.

