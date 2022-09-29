Meghan Jurgens is winning consistently at first doubles for Minnetonka.
In one of its toughest tests of the 2022 season, Minnetonka’s girls tennis team defeated The Blake School 5-2 last week.
Minnetonka head coach Brent Lundell didn’t use his strongest lineup, holding out his top two singles players, Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips, and a top doubles player, Emilija Medzuikaite.
The Bears won at first and second singles, but came up short in straight sets in the other five individual matches.
Nana Vang took first singles for the Bears in a three-set match against Karina Elvestrom. The scores were 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.
Second singles player Allyson Jay of the Bears topped Tonka’s Kate Feist 6-2, 6-3 before the Skippers evened the score with wins in third and fourth singles.
At No. 3, Carter Nye prevailed 6-1, 6-3 over Fatemeh Vang and at No. 4, Ella Roberts defeated Gabby Geer 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles matches were easily swept by the Skippers. Meghan Jurgens and Arianna Piedrahita won 6-1, 6-3 over Aletta Bartok and Ellie Nixon at No. 1.
At No. 2, Alexa Cummings and Maddie Prondzinski scored a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Audrey and Lilly Anderson.
The No. 3 point went to Sydney Prondzinski and Karianna Lien, who defeated Sophie Herron and Regan Brass 6-1, 6-0.
In its other match last week, Minnetonka had no trouble dispatching Lakeville South 6-1.
Singles winners for the Skippers were Shahbaz (6-1, 6-0 at No. 1), Feist (6-3, 6-1 at No. 2) and Nye (6-1, 6-2 at No. 3).
Medzuikaite and Jurgens won first doubles 6-0, 6-0 in a quick match. Cummings and Piedrahita won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 and Sydney Prondzinski and Gabrielle Olson won 7-5, 6-3 at third doubles.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.