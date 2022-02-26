With the championship game still to come in the State Class AA Girls Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy, Lake Conference fans are still buzzing about Minnetonka’s 2-1 victory over Edina Friday night.
The Skippers (24-6-0) will play Andover (29-0-0) in the state title game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Edina is playing Gentry Academy for third place at 11 a.m.
A replay (that caused a five-minute delay in Friday night’s game) gave Minnetonka the goal it needed to end Edina’s streak of playing in five consecutive state championship games. At issue was what happened in the goal crease when Tonka’s Senja Leeper jammed the puck through a small space between Edina goalie Uma Corniea and the goal post. At first, it was called a goal. Then, it was called no goal. Finally, after one of the referees watched the replay, it was once again a goal and the Skippers led 2-0 late in the second period.
Edina came out with guns blazing in the third period, but many of the Hornets’ best shots wound up in the glove of Minnetonka senior goalie Sophia Johnson. Persistence finally paid when ninth-grade Tori Anderson of Edina stuffed a rebound into the net at the 8:26 mark.
In the final two minutes of the game, Edina coach Sami Reber pulled goalie Corniea in favor of an extra attacker. That’s when the Hornets put Minnetonka’s Johnson to the test. They fired away, but Minnetonka kept the puck out of the net.
Reber talked about the hard fought-loss: “Sometimes you get the bounces and the calls, sometimes you don’t. I knew it would be a battle. We’re pretty evenly matched with Minnetonka.”
“If we just had ten more seconds, we might have bounced one in,” Edina captain Jane Kuehl said.
Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano described her feelings after the game: “Joy, excitement, pride. We won some races to the puck, and we got the puck in deep. I was confident they were going to count that goal [by Leeper]. When our crowd began chanting, ‘Show the Replay!’ I felt good.”
“We have lost to Edina a lot in the past,” said Lindzi Avar, who scored Minnetonka’s first goal in the semifinal win. “It feels so good to get this one.”
“I was confident in our game tonight,” Cassano said. “The girls followed the game plan.”
Skipper defenseman Josie Hemp praised Johnson’s work in goal: “Sophia’s performance was truly outstanding. She pounced on every puck.”
Johnson finished with 25 saves on 26 Edina shots, while Corniea was solid in Edina’s goal, stopping 22 of 24.
