Even though a very impressive streak continued in the State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament Sunday, Aug. 21, at Palm Field in St. Anthony, the Minnetonka Millers fell short of the championship with a 10-6 loss to Baseball 365.
For the Millers, it was the 22nd time in the last 28 years that they have placed in the top three at state. In that span, they have won a state-record 15 state titles. Another one would have been nice this year, but the Millers didn’t have quite enough left in the tank after two quality wins on Saturday - an 11-3 victory over Air Freight Unlimited and an 11-6 victory over the arch-rival Minneapolis Cobras.
After Sunday’s game, Minnetonka manager Kevin Hoy praised his club for a good effort and congratulated Baseball 365.
Minnetonka tried to patch the pitching together in Sunday’s game. Veteran Brandon Broxey started the game and was not involved in the decision. He allowed only four hits, but walked five and hit three batters. David Cushing made a relief appearance before former pro player Paul Voelker finished up on the mound. Uncharacteristically, the Millers yielded nine walks.
“We gave them a lot of opportunities,” Hoy said.
At the same time, Minnetonka hit the ball well and created scoring chances with their base running.
Third baseman Joel Thimsen, who finished the double-elimination tournament with 14 hits in six games, hit a two-run homer to pull the Millers even with Baseball 365 at 2-2. But Minnetonka was never able to take the lead, even though they tied the score twice more at 3-3 and 4-4.
To tie it 3-3 in the sixth, the Millers got a double from shortstop Jack Hanson, which was followed by Joel Thimsen’s line shot that ate up the 365 third baseman.
Center fielder Blaine Rutledge hit a double in the top of the seventh that scored catcher Max Pederson on a close play at the plate. Unfortunately for the Millers, the score didn’t stay tied at 4-4 very long. Baseball 365 hung a five on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh, and that was basically the game. Voelker’s double closed the lead to 9-6 in the top of the eighth before Baseball 365 wrapped it up with a home run in the bottom of the eighth.
The loss ended Minnetonka’s 37-8 season.
“It was a good season, but it’s always painful when you go out,” Hoy said. “The team we lost to is a good team. And they play the game the right way. They’re not out here barking or chirping or belittling their opponents.”
The 2022 season marked Hoy’s 50th year on the baseball diamond.
“Baseball has been a big part of my life since I started playing for Magnuson Insurance [in East Tonka] when I was eight years old,” he said. “What the Millers have accomplished won’t be duplicated. There wasn’t a day that I didn’t show up at the ballpark to back my brothers.”
As a player for the Millers, Hoy had a lot of good seasons as a hitter and second baseman. He is one of a handful of Millers to record five hits in a single game. Before he began playing amateur ball, he played for Minnetonka High School and American Legion teams. His college team was the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
After Sunday’s loss, Hoy pondered his future. He said he might be retiring as field manager, however, he surely plans to be involved with the ball club in a general manager’s role. His record is the best ever for any town team manager in Minnesota - in terms of championships, winning percentage and playoff success. Long into the future, when anyone mentions Minnetonka Millers baseball, it won’t take long to bring up how Kevin Hoy put his stamp on the club’s championship tradition.
