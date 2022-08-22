Sam Schlecht
Rookie pitcher Sam Schlecht of the Minnetonka Millers won three games in the State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Millers finished the season third in state and 37-8 overall.

Even though a very impressive streak continued in the State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament Sunday, Aug. 21, at Palm Field in St. Anthony, the Minnetonka Millers fell short of the championship with a 10-6 loss to Baseball 365.

For the Millers, it was the 22nd time in the last 28 years that they have placed in the top three at state. In that span, they have won a state-record 15 state titles. Another one would have been nice this year, but the Millers didn’t have quite enough left in the tank after two quality wins on Saturday - an 11-3 victory over Air Freight Unlimited and an 11-6 victory over the arch-rival Minneapolis Cobras.

