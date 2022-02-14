Anything is possible in the Minnesota high school girls hockey playoffs, and Minnetonka fans saw that first hand in a 9-1 victory over New Prague in a first-round game Feb. 11 at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center.
Ninth-grade forward Senja Leeper, who started the season playing on the JV team, scored her first career goal, and by the end of the night, she also had her first career hat trick.
Just how unusual was that?
“In my 19 years as a coach, I don’t remember anything like that happening in a section playoff game,” Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said. “The kids were cheering for Senja, and I am sure she’ll remember this game forever. She always does a good job of moving the puck and sharing the puck. After the game, we were able to give her two pucks - one for her first varsity goal and the other for her first hat trick.”
While Leeper’s scoring stole the show, the No. 1-seeded Minnetonka team was on task against eighth-seeded New Prague, outshootng the Trojans 47-7. Other Skipper goals were scored by Kendra Distad, Lauren Mack, Ava Lindsay, Alex Alvarez, Olivia LaRoche and Molly Ryan. Lauren Karl was the top playmaker with three assists.
The win put Tonka against Eden Prairie, the No. 4 seed in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Edina’s Braemar Arena.
“It is always a battle when the Skippers play the Eagles,” Cassano said. “We are very familiar with Braemar Arena, and so is Eden Prairie.”
Eden Prairie head coach Jaime Grossman, whose team beat Chaska-Chanhassen in the quarterfinals Feb. 11, was excited to play Minnetonka for the third time this season. Although Tonka won the two previous games, he was hopeful that his Eagles might find a way.
Two goals by ninth-grader Addy Mitchell gave the Eagles their 2-1 victory over Chaska-Chanhassen.
“It was a close one,” Grossman said. “We outshot Chaska-Chan 16-1 in the first period and they scored the first goal of the game. Those were probably the two biggest goals for Addy so far. She works really hard and it was fun to see her have a great game.”
The playoff win, coupled with a 7-1 regular-season win over Mounds View earlier in the week, put the Eagles on the 10-win plateau for the season. In the Mounds View game, junior forward Annabel Mehta led EP with five points on three goals and two assists. Jordan Hirsch and Dani Benson each scored two goals and Ella Conrad racked up three assists. Jeana Knuth was the winner in goal with 10 saves.
At the same time EP was chalking up win No. 10, Minnetonka reached the 20-win mark with its victory over New Prague.
The section championship game will feature the Minnetonka-EP winner against most likely the No. 2 seed, Holy Family Catholic, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Braemar.
