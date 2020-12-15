In his final interview with the press Nov. 29, 2020, Minnetonka tennis coach Dave Stearns lamented the abbreviated 2020 girls season as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
“It is too bad there was no State Tournament this year, he said. “We will have to wait until next year to win the state championship.”
If the Skippers are to be state champions next season, they will have to do it without their coach, who passed away after suffering a heart attack Saturday, Dec. 12. He was 71.
That morning Stearns carried a television set out to the car. He returned to his favorite chair to relax and had the heart attack. Before he passed, Stearns sent a text to his son Brent. But there was no message, and that alerted Brent that something might be wrong.
“I am so shocked and overwhelmed,” Brent said in a message to family members and friends of the coach. “I want everyone to know it was the most peaceful and seemingly Angelic passing I could imagine. We had the most joyful Thanksgiving together. He was the most incredible father I could imagine.”
Stearns coached the Minnetonka girls and boys tennis teams for a combined 60 seasons -27 with the girls and 33 with the boys - and also assisted with the boys basketball team when John Hedstrom was head coach.
“Dave was adored by the staff and community of Minnetonka High School,” Minnetonka athletic director Ted Schultz said. “The outpouring of support in the last 24 hours has been remarkable. We will deeply miss Dave - our prayers will be with Dave’s family.”
During his tennis coaching career, Stearns’ highlights included back-to-back state Class AA boys team championships in 2016 and 2017. He coached three individual state champions - sisters Aria and Bella Lambert and Joey Richards. Stearns coached Annika Elvestrom and Sarah Shahbaz to the state Class AA doubles title in 2019.
“Dave won numerous section titles for the boys and girls teams. His girls were state runners-up in 2018 and 2019,” Schultz said. “Dave was a dedicated coach. I particularly remember the joy he had this season in the midst of the pandemic. He could not wait to coach, to have a season, to do what he was meant to do - work with student-athletes and coach tennis.”
Dave Mathews, who was Stearns’ doubles partner when they played tennis for the University of Minnesota, has special memories of Stearns’ love for the game.
“I met Dave before we were teammates at the U,” Mathews said. “I remember that he always beat me. At the U, we were not only teammates but also fraternity brothers.”
Earlier this fall, the old friends had one of their “walleye lunches” at Maynard’s Restaurant in Excelsior.
“Dave was his usual self,” Mathews said. “He talked about next season. Tennis kept him going.”
The last few years of his life, Stearns fought a battle with acid reflux. He did his best to defend himself, limiting his intake of sugar and spicy foods and cutting back of caffeine. At his favorite restaurant, Chaska Perkins, none of the staff would ever bring a coffee pot anywhere near his table.
“At times he was in tears from the pain,” Mathews said.
But when he was at the tennis court, no one would have known. He blocked out the pain and had a great time - sometimes teasing his players, other times talking about ways for them to improve.
Mathews taught at Stearns’ summer tennis camp and was impressed with his old partner’s dedication to teaching.
“He wasn’t one to just stand off to the side in the shade,” Mathews said. “When he coached during a high school match, he was very good at identifying one thing that would help his player win. He was very analytical, but at the same time he didn’t over coach. I learned a lot from him.”
At the time of his death, Stearns was aware that some of his Lake Conference colleagues had nominated him for the Minnesota High School Tennis Coaches’ Hall of Fame.
“I never coached for personal recognition,” Stearns said. “But I am humbled to be nominated.”
A year prior to his death, Stearns did receive a hall-of-fame award from his high school, St. Cloud Tech.
“It was a wonderful evening,” he said at the time. “Knowing they hadn’t forgotten me after so many years was gratifying.”
How could the Tech Tigers have forgotten such a great athlete? Stearns earned 10 varsity letters in his three sports - football, basketball and, of course, tennis. He graduated in 1967.
Stearns could have pursued any of his three sports in college, but he chose his favorite sport and went to college on a tennis scholarship. As a senior at the U, he was tennis captain.
In an interview last spring, Stearns said, “If I had it to do over again, I wouldn’t change a thing. Teaching and coaching is the most rewarding career I can imagine.”
