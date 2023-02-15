Dominant wins Feb. 14 at Edina’s Braemar Arena put Minnetonka and Holy Family Catholic in the Section 2AA Girls Hockey Tournament finals.
The evening began with No. 1 seed Minnetonka waxing Prior Lake 6-0 and ended with Holy Family Catholic winning 8-1 over Shakopee.
Minnetonka had 24 shots in the first period, but scored only one goal. Kendra Distad scored with assists from linemates Lauren Mack and Lindsay Avar.
Molly Ryan’s short-handed goal in the second period upped Minnetonka’s lead to 2-0, then Josie Hemp scored on the power play with Ava Lindsay assisting.
Ryan described the play after the game: “Ava chipped the puck to me and I poked it past a defender. When I got to the goal, I just tried to shelf it.”
True to form, she put the puck in the upper right-hand corner of the net.
Distad’s second goal of the game at 5:06 of the third period sealed Prior Lake’s fate. Hemp scored her second goal of the game, unassisted, on a full-length rush from the back. Grace Sadura finished the scoring with assists from Hemp and Bella Finnegan.
“This is another step in our journey,” Sadura said. “We don’t worry about the team we’re playing. We focus on ourselves.”
Prior Lake goalie Olivia Hansen did her best to hold off the Skippers, stopping 55 of their 61 shots on goal. Sophomore Layla Hemp was Minnetonka’s winning goalie with 11 saves.
Holy Family Catholic led 2-1 at the end of the first period against Shakopee, then built the margin with five goals in the second period and one in the third.
Grayson Limke, Josie Linn and Haley Box led the Fire with two goals each. Addy Cowan and Maddy Helmstetter also scored. Winning goalie Sedona Blair made 12 saves.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.