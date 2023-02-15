Grace Sadura
Minnetonka girls hockey captain Grace Sadura celebrates a goal against Prior Lake in a 6-1 win along with captain Josie Hemp.
Layla Hemp
Minnetonka girls hockey goalie Layla Hemp has a perfect night with 11 saves in a section semifinal win over Prior Lake.

Dominant wins Feb. 14 at Edina’s Braemar Arena put Minnetonka and Holy Family Catholic in the Section 2AA Girls Hockey Tournament finals.

The evening began with No. 1 seed Minnetonka waxing Prior Lake 6-0 and ended with Holy Family Catholic winning 8-1 over Shakopee.

