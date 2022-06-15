Good performances across the board gave the Minnetonka High girls track and field team second place in the State Class AAA Meet June 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High.
The effort was paced by three second-place relays and a fourth-place relay as the Skippers showed amazing depth. In individual events it was more of the same for coach Jane Reimer-Morgan’s team.
In the end, the Skippers were 12 points behind Rosemount in the race for the team championship. But on the awards podium, it was hard to tell from Minnetonka’s expressions whether they had placed first or second. The result was pure joy. Earlier this season, the Skippers had beaten Rosemount and everyone else to capture the state True Team title.
“It has been a great year,” Reimer-Morgan said. “We had so many personal bests this week and broke three school records.”
Relays
The Skippers finished second in the 4x100 with Zeal Kuku, Lucy Hiller, Ruby Pajibo and Briena Giebel running 47.73 for a school record.
In the 4x200, the Skippers took second with Lindsey Koch, Charlotte Roehl, Giebel and Hiller posting a time of 1:42.95.
Megan Corkery, Claire Kohler, Ella Graham and Kate LeBlanc ran 3:54.83 to place second in the 4x400.
In the 4x800, the Skippers earned fourth place with Claire Cashman, Kira LeBlanc, Katie LeBlanc and Ella Graham. Their time was 9:27.25.
Running Events
Minnetonka’s Kohler had a good day in both hurdles finals. She was fourth in the 300s with a personal record of 44.05 seconds. Kohler finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles and teammate Pajibo took eighth place.
Zeal Kuku had a coming out party at state. The ninth-grader finished fourth in the 200-meter finals with a time of 24.58 seconds. Kate LeBlanc finished ninth in the 400. Maya Mor did double duty with seventh place in the 800 and sixth place in the 1600. Mor came back from an injury that kept her out of action for the entire 2021 cross country season.
“Maya placing in two events was outstanding,” coach Reimer-Morgan said.
Field Events
Two Minnetonka high jumpers made the top four to pick up valuable team points. Sophomore Mya Folken jumped 5-6 for second place and junior Winona Stone finished fourth by clearing 5-4.
Hiller finished seventh in the triple jump to add more points.
19 Athletes
Minnetonka sent 19 girls to the State Class AAA Meet, including alternates.
Since many of them will return next season, Reimer-Morgan remains optimistic that the Skippers will be in position to defend their True Team state title and perhaps win a Minnesota State High School League title, as well.
Three athletes who qualified for state in at least three events will return. They are Kohler, Graham and Hiller.
The Skippers will miss the leadership of this season’s senior captain, Kate LeBlanc.
“Kate had a great four-year career,” Reimer-Morgan said in conclusion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.